FOREST — Shenandoah University graduate student Henry Delavergne was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week in selections announced by the league office.
A center fielder, Delavergne went 9 for 17 (.529) and had three doubles and five RBIs as SU (3-1) had a doubleheader sweep over Widener last week and a split versus Misericordia on Sunday. In Sunday’s Game 1 against the Cougars, Delavergne’s first inning double to left-center field was the Hornets’ first-ever hit at the renovated Bridgeforth Field complex.
This is Delavergne’s first-ever conference weekly accolade.
Shenandoah is back in action on Saturday in a 1 p.m. non-conference home doubleheader against Lebanon Valley.
