FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Terese Greene has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball in selections announced Monday.
Greene, the Hornets’ leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, led SU to a pair of blowout victories over Mount Aloysius and Averett with 31 total points.
In Wednesday’s 78-53 non-league win at Mount Aloysius, she had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 24 minutes of action.
Greene followed that up Saturday with a game-high 17 points along with eight rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes as the Hornets improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the ODAC with an 89-41 victory over league newcomer Averett.
This is Greene’s first conference accolade.
SU is back in action at 2 p.m. on Sunday in a non-conference home contest against Gallaudet.
Boys' basketball: Skyline 78, Handley 64
FRONT ROYAL — Handley fell to 2-5 with a loss to Skyline on Monday.
Leaders: Handley: Emerson Fusco 28 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists; Kaplan Ambrose 10 points, 5 steals, 2 assists; Brian Trammel 9 points; Ryan Pratt 7 points, 8 rebounds; Braelyn Miller 5 points, 8 rebounds.
