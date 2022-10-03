Shenandoah University graduate student Kelsey Jones was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey Player of the Week in selections made Monday.
Jones, a Fredericksburg native, recorded two goals in each of the 10-0 Hornets’ wins over St. Mary’s (Md.) and Virginia Wesleyan. SU beat St. Mary’s 4-1 and Virginia Wesleyan 10-0.
This is the third time that Jones has earned the honor in her career. A four-time All-ODAC honoree, she was named as a PoW in both 2019 and 2021.
Jones is second in the ODAC for goals with 10 and tied for third in assists with six.
SU has now had a woman earn league Player of the Week honors in four of the season’s five weeks, with Mairead Mckibbin getting the first three awards for the Hornets.
SU is at home on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. ODAC game versus Eastern Mennonite.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Jefferson 0
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Carsyn Vincent had a season-high 29 digs to go along with three aces as James Wood defeated Jefferson (W.Va.) 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 on Monday. The Colonels are 13-0.
James Wood leaders: Ashlynn Spence 14 kills; Brenna Corbin 8 kills; Addie Pitcock 7 kills; Hannah McCullough 23 assists; Paige Ahakuelo 17 assists, 2 aces.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 1
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County defeated a season sweep of Clarke County on Monday, winning 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18. The Eagles are 7-6.
Clarke County leaders: Audrey Gaerig 8 kills, 7 aces, 2 blocks; Allie Lynch 22 assists; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 15 digs.
