Shenandoah University freshman Colby Martin was named South Region Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday by both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3baseball.com.
Martin, former Sherando teammates Pearce Bucher and Frankie Ritter, and senior outfielder Keegan Woolford were also named All-South Region for Shenandoah. Bucher and Ritter were named to the first team by both organizations and Woolford was selected to the second team by the ABCA and the third team by D3baseball.com.
Martin, a second baseman/relief pitcher, is the first SU player to be named region PoY by both organizations since Michael Paul in 2014.
All four men were previously named All-ODAC with Martin, Bucher, and Ritter first team honorees. Martin was also named as the ODAC Player of the Year.
Martin led the ODAC with a .482 batting average with 82 hits in 170 at-bats. He also drove in 55 runs, set a program record with seven triples and added eight home runs and 25 stolen bases.
Martin is currently fourth in the nation in batting average and third in hits.
On the mound, he had three saves in his 7.2 innings pitched over eight appearances.
A third baseman, Bucher finished second on the team in batting average at .375 and had nine doubles, four home runs, and 40 RBI. He also was a two-time ODAC Player of the Week honoree.
A shortstop and leadoff hitter, Ritter hit .370 this season and tied Martin for second on the team with eight home runs to go along with five triples and 44 runs batted in.
Woolford, who was selected All-Region at first base this season after earning the accolade in the outfield in 2019 and as a designated hitter in 2018, led the ODAC this season with 14 home runs. He also drove in a team-high 57 runs while hitting .329.
Millbrook baseball beats Handley in district quarters
WINCHESTER — Handley scored a run in the first but Millbrook scored 11 in the next five innings to win 11-1 in a five-inning game on Tuesday in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The Pioneers (12-1) had 12 hits and scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth. Handley (2-11) had six hits.
Millbrook will host Fauquier at 6 p.m. in Thursday's semifinals.
Leaders — Millbrook: Aiden Henry complete game, 1 earned run, 6 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts; Logan Hartigan 3-4, 2 runs, RBI, triple; Nate Brookshire 2-3, triple, RBI; Hayden Burke, Harrison Madigan 1-3, RBI, William Croyle, Jerrod Jenkins (triple), 1-3, RBI and 1 run each; Ethan Burgreen, triple, run. Handley: Griffin Hott 2-2; Austin Smith 1-2, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose 1-3, run.
Wood softball advances to district semis
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser announced on Tuesday that the Judges softball team did not have enough players available and could not play James Wood in Tuesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal game.
James Wood (9-3), the top seed in the West Pod, moves on to Thursday’s semifinals and will host Kettle Run. Handley’s season ends with a 1-10 record.
Millbrook boys top Sherando in PKs
WINCHESTER — After a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation and overtime, the Millbrook boys' soccer team outscored Sherando 5-4 in penalty kicks to win their Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Millbrook shot second during the PK session, and Garrett Johnson scored in the fifth round to clinch the win for the Pioneers (8-3). Nick Catlett made one save during PKs for Millbrook. Sherando's season ends with a 6-5 record. The Warriors' Dai Laduca scored with 12 minutes left for the final goal in regulation.
The Pioneers will play at Kettle Run at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
Leaders: Millbrook: Raphael Espinoza 2 goals; Brandon Riley 1 goal; Johnson, Patrick Sigler 1 assist each. Sherando: Wade Butler, Jack Hendren, Laduca 1 goal each.
James Wood boys' soccer routs Handley
WINCHESTER — Chris Garcia had three goals to set James Wood's career scoring record, and the Colonels went on to defeat Handley 8-0 in a Class 4 Northwestern quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
Garcia now has 48 career goals. Garcia also had two assists for the Colonels (11-0 record to tie a school single-season record for wins, 22-0 shot advantage). James Wood will host Culpeper County at 6 p.m. in Thursday's semifinals.
The Judges end their season with an 0-8-3 record.
James Wood leaders: Connor Ballentine 2 goals, 2 assists; Erick Nolasco 1 goal, 2 assists; Seth Hammond 1 goal, 1 assist; Efrain Cruz, 1 goal; Brandon Dunn 10th shutout (sets school record for shutouts in a season).
Handley girls' soccer edges Sherando
WINCHESTER — The Handley girls' soccer team defeated Sherando 3-2 on Tuesday in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The Judges (7-3-1) — who were tied 1-1 with Sherando (5-6) at halftime — won their fourth straight game and will play at Kettle Run on Thursday in the semifinals.
Handley leaders: Mikalya Balio 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Nerangis, Ainsley Justice 1 goal each; Emma Westfall 11 saves.
James Wood girls' soccer shuts out Millbrook
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls' soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal win over Millbrook on Tuesday.
The Colonels (8-0-3) will host Fauquier at 8 p.m. in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Wednesday. The Pioneers finish 4-5-2 and surpassed their 2019 win total, when they played 17 games, this season.
James Wood leaders: Maddy Milburn, Sidney Rathel 1 goal each; Grace Hawkins, McKenna Newcome 1 assist each; Sadie Kerns 3 saves.
Handley boys pull out regional win
WINCHESTER — John-Henry Herrington and Neil Parikh won the clinching doubles match as Handley defeated Broad Run 5-3 in the Region 4C boys’ tennis semifinals.
Handley (12-0) will host Dominion, a winner over James Wood, in the regional final today at Jim Barnett Park.
The Judges swept the top three singles matches with No. 1 Daniel Botros (6-3, 6-3), No. 2 Brendan Love (6-3, 6-0) and No. 3 Herrington (6-3, 6-3) winning inn straight sets. Broad Run rallied to sweep the bottom three singles matches to square the score at 3-3 heading into doubles.
No. 1 Botros and Love, the regional doubles champs, won 6-1, 6-4. Herrington and Parikh then needed three sets, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to score the clinching point. The Judges trailed 4-1 in the third set of the No. 3 doubles match.
Sherando girls rally to regional win
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando stormed back to win all three doubles matches to pull out a 5-4 trimph over Loudoun County in the Region 4C girls’ tennis semifinals on Tuesday.
The Warriors (12-0) will host Loudoun Valley, a 5-1 winner over Handley, in the regional finals Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Captains swept the first four singles matches, but No. 5 Kloe Thomas (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Emmy Woolever (6-0, 6-0) netted victories.
Needing to sweep the doubles, Sherando got wins from No. 1 Emily Loy and Addy Gannon (6-3, 6-2), No. 2 Leah Blevins and Morgan Sutphin (7-5, 2-6, 6-4) and No. 3 Thomas and Woolever (6-0, 6-1).
Handley girls fall in regional semifinals
PURCELLVILLE — Handley’s girls’ tennis season ended with a 5-1 loss to Dulles District champion Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday.
No. 5 Page Brubaker scored the lone win for the Judges, rallying for a 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 triumph. No. 3 Grace Meehan lost a tough 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 match at No. 3 singles.
Loudoun Valley travels to Sherando at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the regional title match. Handley finished its season 9-4.
Eagles' Peace, Hornbaker each toss no-hitters
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County's Abby Peace and Anna Hornbaker threw back-to-back no-hitters as the Eagles buried Stonewall Jackson 13-0 and 14-0 in Bull Run District softball action on Tuesday.
Peace struck out 12 and walked three in the five-inning opener. Hornbaker followed by striking out 11 and walking just one in the five-inning second game as Clarke County improved to 7-3.
Game 1 leaders: Ellie Taylor 3 hits (double), 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Madison Edwards 2 hits (double), 2 runs; Alyssa Hoggatt 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Kileigh Smallwood 2 RBIs; Kassie Rohrbach double, 3 runs; Kacie Turner double, 3 runs; Peace 2 hits (double); Haley Farmer double; Hornbaker double.
Game 2 leaders: Edwards 3 hits (homer), 3 RBIs; Peace 2 hits (homer), 3 RBIs; Hoggatt 2 hits; 2 runs; Taylor double, 2 RBIs; Smallwood 2 RBIs; Farmer 2 hits, 2 RBIs.
Eagles suffer baseball loss to Stonewall
QUICKSBURG — Stonewall Jackson broke open a 1-1 game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off Clarke County in Bull Run District baseball action on Tuesday.
The Eagles (5-6) had tied the game in the top of the inning, but fell short despite an outstanding pitching effort from Jonah Cochran. The senior went six innings, allowing five hits, five runs (one earned) while striking out 13 without a walk.
Clarke County leaders: Brandon Hindman double, RBI; Dagan Kitner RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.