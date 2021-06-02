MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University freshman Colby Martin was named a first team All-American by D3baseball.com in selections announced Wednesday.
Martin, a second baseman, is the 13th player in program history to earn either playing or academic All-America honors and the first since Keegan Woolford earned the accolade in 2018.
Martin led SU to a 31-11 season this year with a .482 batting average along with eight home runs, a school-record seven triples, 55 RBI and 25 stolen bases.
The Lititz, Pa., native is currently fourth in the nation in batting average and third in hits. He hit safely in 38 of 42 games this season, had 28 multiple-hit games and ended the year on a 16-game hitting streak. He also reached base safely in the Hornets' final 24 contests.
Martin led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in batting average, hits (82), triples, total bases (134), stolen bases, on-base percentage (.544) and slugging percentage (.788).
Martin was previously named as the Player of the Year in the league by the ODAC and in the South Region by both D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Martin is one of three players from the ODAC to earn All-America honors.
Clarke County sweeps Bull Run track titles
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys and girls each won titles at the eight-team Bull Run District track & field meet on Wednesday at Strasburg High School.
Led by Bull Run District Male Athlete of the Year Ellis Nei (five top-two finishes), the Clarke boys scored 138 points to win by 32 points over runner-up Page County. Nei won the 110 hurdles, high jump and was on the winning 4x100 team.
Led by double individual winners Bailey Beard (100, 200) and Sara Murray (shot put, discus), the Clarke County girls scored 121 points, 43 more than runner-up Madison County (78). Both Beard and Murray ran on the winning 4x100 team.
No athletes who competed in Wednesday's meet was eliminated from future postseason participation. The Region 2B meet next week at East Rockingham High School will allow three entries per school in each individual event and one entry per school for each relay event.
Clarke County boys' leaders: 100: 2. Nei 11.80; 200: 2. Dain Booker 24.27; 400: 3. Trace Mansfield 58.65; 110 hurdles: 1. Nei 15.22; 300 hurdles: 3. Spencer Blick 45.49; 4x100: 1. Booker, Whalen, Kameron Lane, Nei 47.21; 4x400: 3. Daniel Lai, Blick, Mansfield, Luke Brumback 3:54.96; 4x800: 1. Lai, Evan Hanley, James Dalton, Joshua Hinton 10:31.58; High jump: 1. Nei 5-10; Long jump: 2. Nei 19-11.5; Triple jump: 2. Booker 38-0; Shot put: 1. Samuel Brumback 47-6; Discus: 3. Luke Brumback 120-7;
Clarke County girls' leaders: 100: 1. Beard 13.07, 3. Murray 13.62; 200: 1. Beard 27.16; 800: 2. Ellen Smith 2:52.17; 1,600: 3. Smith 5:53.22; 3,200: 3. Hannah Ventura 13:39.47; 100 hurdles: 1. Angel Crider 18.52; 300 hurdles: 3. Teagan Lowery 57.42; 4x100 relay: 1. Beard, Lowery, Crider, Murray 54.65; 4x400: 2. Smith, Lowery, Elizabeth Posey Simmons, Juliana Pledgie 4:45.62; Triple jump: 1. Lowery 33-7.5; Shot put: 1. Murray 33-1. Discus: 1. Murray 114-5.
auquier ends Sherando’s softball season
WARRENTON — Fauquier scored four times in the fifth to break open a 4-2 game as the Falcons eliminated Sherando with a 9-2 victory in the semifinals of the Class 4 Northwestern District softball tournament on Wednesday.
The unbeaten Falcons (14-0) clinch a Region 4C playoff berth and will host Thursday’s winner between James Wood and Kettle Run in the district final. The Warriors finished their season 7-7.
Leaders: Sherando: Emma Chunta hit, RBI; Abbie Schellhammer hit, RBI. Fauquier: Meghan Harrington 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs (0 earned), 0 walks, 11 strikeouts; Haley Saulsbury two hits (double), 4 RBIs; Skye Corum solo homer, 3 runs.
Clarke County stops Strasburg in softball
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace smacked four hits, including a double and a two-run homer, and earned the pitching victory to lead Clarke County to a 11-3 softball win over Strasburg on Wednesday.
Peace drove in three and scored twice as the Eagles (8-3) racked up 13 hits. In the circle, Peace scattered 10 hits, allowed 3 runs, walked two and struck out seven.
Leaders: Clarke County: Madison Edwards 2 hits (double); Alyssa Hoggatt double, 3 runs; Campbell Paskel 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Bella Stem double; Ellie Taylor double. Strasburg: Kiersten Wisely 3 hits; Sidney Duckworth 2 hits; Sydnee Ponn 2 hits.
Dominion ends Handley's tennis reign
WINCHESTER — Dominion handed Handley its first loss since June of 2018 as the Titans knocked off the 2019 Class 4 champions 5-2 on Wednesday at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
The Judges, who trailed 4-2 after singles, finished the season 12-1.
No further information was available.
