GENEVA, N.Y. — Shenandoah University sophomore Mairead Mckibbin was selected to the Second Team and graduate student Kelsey Jones was named to the Third Team as part of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-America Teams announced Tuesday.
McKibbin was also named a Synapse Sports Third Team All-America earlier Tuesday morning. For Jones, it is the second straight year she has been named a Third Team All-American.
McKibbin broke the program record for goals (27) and points (63) in a season in 2021. The Magnolia, Del., native previously was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Year, NFHCA First Team All-Region and All-ODAC First Team.
Jones, the program’s all-time leading scorer, was selected All-ODAC First Team, NFHCA First Team All-Region and to the ODAC All-Tournament Team.
Jones recorded 18 goals and 10 assists for 46 points in her final campaign. She finished with 70 goals and 59 assists for 199 points in 89 games over five seasons.
McKibbin joins Jones as the only players in program history to be All-America selections.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 74, Kettle Run 60
WINCHESTER — James Wood beat Kettle Run on Tuesday in a Class 4 Northwestern District game for its third straight win.
The Colonels (3-1, 2-0) led 19-11 after one quarter, 41-30 at halftime and 57-48 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brandon Waters 16 points; Ben Tollok, Chris Morrison 13 points each; Andrew Link 12 points.
Briar Woods 57, Millbrook 56
ASHBURN — Millbrook had the ball with 10 seconds left but missed a floater at the buzzer in a non-district loss to Briar Woods on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 3-3.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 20 points; Javell Holmes 9 points; Detric Brown 7 points.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 81, Liberty 25
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando burst out to a 33-2 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-0, 2-0 district) led 55-10 at the half and 73-22 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 23 points; Jaiden Polston 19 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists; Josie Willett 12 points; Grace Burke 11 points, 3 steals; Paige McKee 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Emma Livesay 8 rebounds, 2 blocks; Asia Williams 4 assists, 2 steals.
Millbrook 51, Briar Woods 44
WINCHESTER — Millbrook outscored Briar Woods 34-24 in the second half to win in non-district action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (4-1) trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 20-17 at the half. Millbrook outscored the Falcons 19-11 in the third quarter for a 36-31 lead, then pulled away for the win late in the game.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 15 points; Kaylene Todd 12 points; Jaliah Jackson 9 points; Michaela Owens 7 points.
Kettle Run 42, James Wood 40
NOKESVILLE — James Wood lost its fourth straight game in Class 4 Northwestern District game against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 1-4 (0-2).
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Jolie Jenkins 13 points, 6 rebounds.
