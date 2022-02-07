FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Olivia Weinel has been named ODAC Player of the Week for women's basketball in selections announced Monday.
The Mount Airy, Md., native recorded 13 points in each of the Hornets' three games as SU (14-4) extended its winning streak to seven games.
On Monday against Lynchburg, Weinel added four rebounds, two steals, and one block. In a win on Wednesday against a Roanoke team that came in undefeated in ODAC play, Weinel made 5 of 8 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 free throw attempts and added four rebounds. On Saturday, Weinel scored six of her points in an overtime win against Guilford and had seven rebounds, two steals and one block.
For the season, Weinel is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Heading into Monday night's game against Hood College, Weinel is tied for fifth in the ODAC in field goals made (91) and eighth in field goal shooting (48.7 percent on 187 attempts).
This is the first-ever Athlete of the Week honor for Weinel, who was the 2021 ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 78, Page Co. 64
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County avenged a nine-point loss to Page County last week as five Eagles scored in double figures on Monday.
Clarke County (7-9, 5-8) trailed Page County 31-30 at the half, but outscored the Panthers 20-12 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Leaders: Clarke County: Matthew Sipe 22 points (4 3-pointers); Cordell Broy 17 points; Dain Booker 13 points; Will Booker 12 points (3 3-pointers); Luke Lyman 12 points; Page County: Ricky Campbell 17 points.
Girls' basketball: James Wood 72, Fauquier 40
WARRENTON — James Wood exploded in the third quarter and went on to defeat Class 4 Northwestern District foe Fauquier in its final game of the regular season on Monday night.
The Colonels (11-7, 8-3 district) led 31-23 at the half, then outscored the Falcons 28-11 in the third quarter to take a 59-34 lead.
James Wood leaders: Aleeya Silver 18 points (five 3-pointers); Gabby Valentinetti 15 points; Emma Bursey 12 points, 7 rebounds.
Men's lacrosse: SU picked 7th in ODAC
FOREST — The Shenandoah University men's lacrosse team is the preseason No. 7 selection of the ODAC coaches in results released Friday.
The Hornets (4-8 overall and 2-7 in the ODAC last year) have 46 points in the 11-team poll.
Defending ODAC champion and national quarterfinalist Lynchburg is the pick to win the league. Lynchburg has a perfect 100 points on 10 first-place votes.
Voting was conducted on a 10-1 basis with coaches prohibited from voting for their own programs in the poll.
Washington & Lee picked up Lynchburg's first-place vote and is the league's runner-up selection with 91 points.
SU opens its season on Feb. 16 with a non-conference game at Penn College. The ODAC opener is Mar. 12 at Ferrum.
