VIRGINIA BEACH — Ten of the area’s 19 Class 4 state wrestling qualifiers won both of their matches on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinal round at the state tournament that is being held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the winners advancing to the finals that will start at 5 p.m.
After the first day, Great Bridge is in first with 115.5 points, Sherando is second (65.5), James Wood is third (27), Handley is 19th (26) and Millbrook is tied for 29th (16).
Five of Sherando’s nine state qualifiers will compete in the semifinals — Anthony Lucchiani (120 pounds), Tyler Koerner (126), Keagan Judd (145), Brogan Teter (152) and Aydan Willis (220).
In the semis, Lucchiani will face Eastern View’s Region 4B champion Elijah Smoot; Koerner will take on Great Bridge Region 4A champion Caleb Neal; Judd will take on Region 4C No. 4 seed Nicholas Marck of Lightridge; Teter will wrestler Region 4B champion Alex Frowert of Atlee, and Willis will oppose Region 4D champion Thomas Pierce of Orange County. Judd defeated Marck by a 2-0 score in the Region 4C semifinals last week.
James Wood put two of its five qualifiers into the semis. Colton Bendure (113 pounds) will take on Region 4B champion Luke Wells of Powhatan in his match and Braden Sitton (132) will face Region 4A champion Eric Doran of Great Bridge.
Handley advanced two of its three qualifiers to the semis. Nick Baker (120 pounds) will take on Region 4A champion Max Martin of Great Bridge in his match, while Simon Bishop (160) will face Region 4A champion Ty Chittum of Great Bridge. Baker advanced to the semis by defeating Louisa County’s Gianpaolo Ciotola in the quarterfinals. Baker lost to Ciotola 5-3 in the finals of the Judges Invitational on Jan. 15. Hayden Thompson (106) will also compete on Saturday after advancing to the consolation semifinals.
Millbrook — which had two state qualifiers — will be represented by Jett Helmut in the semifinals. Helmut will take on Region 4A champion Keyshawn Burgos of Matoaca in the semis.
Clarke puts four in Class 2 semifinals
SALEM — Clarke County had four of its 10 state qualifiers advance from Friday’s first day of action into Saturday's semifinals at the Class 2 state tournament that is being held at the Salem Civic Center.
The semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. today, with the winners advancing to the finals that will start at 5 p.m.
After the first day, Strasburg is first with 94, Poquoson is second (75) James River is third (65) and Clarke County is fourth (56).
Cannon Long (145), Titus Hensler (182), Trace Mansfield (195) and Michael Perozich (220) each advanced to the semis. Opponents are Glenvar’s Trey Lawrence for Long; Patrick County’s Josh Wright for Hensler; Patrick County’s Tristan Hardy for Mansfield; and Union’s Izaak Keith for Perozich.
Blake Jacobson (138) will also compete today after advancing to the consolation semifinals.
Girls' basketball: Luray 62, Clarke County 48
LURAY — Top-seeded Luray beat No. 3 Clarke County for the third time in three meetings in the Bull Run District championship game on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (23-2) led just 9-8 after one quarter but outscored the Eagles (15-8) 17-7 in the second quarter to take 26-15 halftime lead, then expanded that advantage to 45-27 after three quarters.
Clarke County will be the No. 3 seed for Region 2B tournament and will host No. 6 Madison County at 6:30 on Tuesday.
Leaders — Clarke County: Hailey Evans 28 points (11-of-22 shooting), 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Willow Oliver 10 points, 2 steals; Ellie Brumback 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Emily Emmart 6 rebounds. Luray: Emilee Weakley 36 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals.
Indoor track: Millbrook second in 4x800
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook placed second in the 4x800-meter relay event that had to be redone on Thursday outdoors at Loudoun Valley High School because of a lap-counting error on Monday during the Region 4C meet that took place indoors at Shenandoah University.
The Pioneers team of Carter Johnson, Carter Luden, Kai Johnson and Nick Hayden recorded a time of 8 minutes, 24.95 seconds to finish only behind Liberty (8:23.94). Millbrook was the only local school out of the seven that chose to compete in Thursday’s race.
The Pioneers are state qualifiers and will compete in the Class 4 meet on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Liberty University.
The results of the 4x800 did not change the standings for the top six teams. Loudoun County won with 91 points, Fauquier was second with 73, Handley was third with 67, and James Wood was sixth with 51. Millbrook’s eight points from the 4x800 moved it from eighth to seventh place with 34 points. Sherando finished 14th out of 16 teams with 7.
