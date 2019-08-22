WINCHESTER — Handley sophomore Jack Thome celebrated his 16th birthday by shooting a one-over-par 37 at Winchester Country Club to lead the Judges to a 164-210 win over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District golf action on Thursday.
Leaders — Handley: Thome 37, Brennan Smith 41, Cody Williams 43, Brendan Duvall 43. Sherando: Parker Gregg 39, Ian Adams 50, Rylan Straightliff 59, Calvin Bowser 62.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SU among top teams in preseason
FOREST — The Shenandoah University men's and women's teams are both Top 5 selections in preseason polls of ODAC coaches which were released Thursday by the league office.
The SU women received 106 points and placed fourth, while the men were fifth with 82 points. Voting was done on an 12-1 basis in the women's poll and 11-1 in the men's rankings with coaches unable to vote for their own programs.
Washington & Lee topped the 13-team women's poll with 10 first-place votes and 142 points. Lynchburg (131) had the other three first-place votes. Bridgewater (119), SU and Eastern Mennonite (95) rounded out the Top 5.
Washington & Lee also topped then men's pole with nine first-place votes and 113 points. Lynchburg (113, three first-place votes), Roanoke (90) and Bridgewater (87) followed.
Shenandoah opens its season Aug. 31 at the Sea Gull Opener, hosted by Salisbury (Md.) University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.