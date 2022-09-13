FRONT ROYAL — Sam Thome placed fourth overall with a 1-over-par 72 to lead Handley to a sixth-place finish on Tuesday at the 19-team Skyline Invitational held at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.

The Judges shot a four-player score of 317 and were followed locally by James Wood (10th, 330), Clarke County (15th, 364), Millbrook (16th, 368) and Sherando (17th, 374).

Freedom (South Riding) won with a 292 to edge Jefferson Forest (293) by one stroke. Three players shot an even-par 71, with William Monroe’s Carter Unick winning on a tiebreaker. Jefferson Forest’s Cody Cox and Lightridge’s Riley Kim also shot a 71.

Other Handley scorers: Jackson Bouder 79, Jag Fitzsimmons 82, Dash Fitzsimmons 84.

James Wood scorers: Braeden Crawford 79, Brayden Rockwell 82, Drake Reese 84, Jake Bursey 85.

Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece 83, Thomas Dalton 90, Jack Bowen 90, Caleb Erickson 101.

Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 80, Logan Limoges 91, Molly Deegan 96, Colin Wilt 101.

Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeden 82, Jackson Hepner 95, Leland McIntyre 95, Kieran Lindberg 102.

Volleyball: James Wood 3, Williamsport 0

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — James Wood remained undefeated at 6-0 by defeating Williamsport (Md.) 25-19, 25-22, 25-6 on Tuesday.

James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 10 kills, 5 aces; Brenna Corbin 8 kills, 11 digs; Lexi Taylor 7 kills; Ella Kelchner 4 blocks; Hannah McCullough 16 assists, 8 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 13 assists; Carsyn Vincent 16 digs.

Fauquier 3, Handley 1

WARRENTON — Fauquier defeated Handley 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday. 

The Judges are 4-4 (0-2 district).

Handley leaders: Maria Brink 13 assists, 5 digs; Izzy Manheimer 11 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills; Alexa Gluszak 12 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces; Takira Washington 9 digs; Zakiya Venable 5 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks. 

Central 3, Clarke County 1

WOODSTOCK — Clarke County suffered its first Bull Run District defeat of the year, falling 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 on Tuesday. 

The Eagles are 4-3 (3-1 district).

Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 19 assists, 3 aces; Anna Spencer 10 kills; Natalia Rodriguez 16 digs; Bailey Mayo 3 blocks.   

College football: SU’s Burgan earns national honor

MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University graduate student linebacker Ben Burgan has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.

Burgan, a 2021 AFCA All-America, led the Hornets to their first shutout since 2014 with 12 tackles (seven solo) and four sacks in a 45-0 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday.

This is the second time that Burgan has earned ToW accolades. The 2021 NCAA Division III tackles leader was picked following Week 8 last season.

SU (2-0) is back in action Saturday in a 1 p.m. non-conference contest at Maryville.

— Compiled by Walt Moody and Robert Niedzwiecki with AP reports

