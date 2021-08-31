BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Jack Thome finished second overall as the Handley golf team captured the Berkeley Springs Quad Meet on Tuesday at the Cacapon State Park Resort Course.
The Judges totaled 316 strokes for the event, six strokes better than runner-up Jefferson (W.Va.). Berkeley Springs (415) and Musselman (421) were well off the pace of the leaders.
Thome fired a 3-over 75. Jefferson's Andrew Sudduth was medalist with a 73.
Other Handley scorers: John-Henry Herrington 79, Austin Smith 80, Jag Fitzsimmons 82.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook had no trouble improving to 3-0 on the season as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-7 non-district romp against Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 24 assists, 9 aces, 4 kills; Madelyn White 14 kills, 7 digs; Ariel Helmick 7 kills.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 non-district victory over Skyline.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 17 assists, 3 aces; Bella Stem 11 kills; Abby Peace 3 blocks.
