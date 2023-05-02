So far, so good for Darrell Thompson in his minor league baseball career.
Heading into Tuesday night, the 29-year-old Sherando High School and Shenandoah University grad has only allowed one hit and has yet to allow an earned run in 11.1 innings for the Biloxi Shuckers, the Class AA affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers in Mississippi.
The left-handed relief pitcher has pitched in seven games and allowed just one unearned run and two walks while striking out 16 batters. Thompson is 1-0 with one save and a 0.26 WHIP. Opponents are hitting .030 against him.
The Shuckers started a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) on Tuesday. Biloxi is 12-9 and in first place in the South Division of the Southern League.
Anthony Simonelli (Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech) is also having a strong season with the Quad Cities River Bandits of Iowa. The River Bandits are the High-A affiliate of Kansas City Royals.
Heading into Tuesday, the right-handed reliever Simonelli, 24, had pitched in five games and has a 1.69 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
The River Bandits are 9-12 and in fifth place in the West Division of the Midwest League. They started a six-game series with Great Lakes (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Tuesday.
Fellow Millbrook graduate Trey Braithwaite, a 25-year-old right-handed relief pitcher who finished his collegiate career with West Virginia, is on the injured list after having Tommy John surgery on April 7. Braithwaite had a 2-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in five appearances with two Cincinnati Reds Minor League teams last year, striking out seven batters in eight innings. He finished the year with the Class A Daytona team.
Baseball: James Wood 5, Handley 4 (8)
WINCHESTER — Eli Miller's sacrifice fly plated Evan Lafollette with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth as first-place James Wood avoided its first Class 4 Northwestern District loss against the upset-minded Judges.
Lafollete was hit by a pitch to start off the inning and swiped two bases to reach third with no outs. After a pop-up out, Miller lofted a fly to center field that was deep enough to break the tie for the Colonels (15-2, ).
Colin McGuire (7-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit with no walks and five strikeouts. Hnaldey starter Landen Lewis went six innings, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks and three strikeouts.
James Wood leaders: Miller 2 RBIs; Lafollette 1-2, 2 runs; Kemper Omps double; McGuire 1-2, two walks; John Copenhaver 1-3 (double), 2 runs; Deuce Strosnider 1-3, run, RBI
Handley leaders: Griffin Hott 2-3 (solo homer), 2 RBIs; Kaplan Ambrose 2 walks, 2 runs; Jake Swartz 1-3, run; Lewis RBI; Charlie Allen RBI.
Boys' soccer: Sherando 2, Millbrook 1
STEPHENS CITY — Owen Wade and Jack Weisbrod scored as Sherando edged Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash.
Wesley Pendzich and Timmy Hill each had an assist for the Warriors (6-6-2 overall, 6-3-1 district). Connor Sanders recorded eight saves. The Pioneers are 7-6-1 (5-4-1).
Handley 4, James Wood 3 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Sebastian Moore scored in overtime to lift visiting Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Tuesday.
The Judges are 7-6-1 (6-5 district) and the Colonels are 4-10 (2-8 district).
Other Handley leaders: Dash Fitzsimmons 1 goal, 1 assist; Jag Fitzsimmons, Isaac Carter 1 goal each; Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 assist; Owen Turnbull 6 saves.
Girls' tennis: Handley 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Handley swept James Wood to close out the regular season tied atop the Class 4 Northwestern District standings with Sherando.
The Judges (11-1 in the district) and Warriors, a 6-3 winner over Millbrook on Tuesday, will battle in a playoff match Wednesday at Shenandoah University. The winner will receive the top seed in the upcoming district tournament and the automatic Region 4C semifinal berth given to the regular-season champion.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-1; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-3; No. 3 Lindsay Pifer 8-3; No. 4 Page Brubaker 8-1; No. 5 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Sophia McAllister 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Parikh-Pifer 8-0; No. 2 Meehan-Brubaker 8-3; No. 3 T. McAllister-S. McAllister 8-0.
Sherando 6, Millbrook 3
WINCHESTER — Sherando won four singles and two matches to beat Millbrook and finish in a tie for first place with Handley in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings.
The Warriors (15-1, 11-1 district) will play the Judges at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the winner getting an automatic berth into the Region 4C tournament and the top seed in the district tournament. Millbrook is 10-4 (8-4 district) and will be the No. 3 seed in the district tournament.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-2; No. 4 Katie Freilich 8-6; No. 5 Gabriella Koch 8-6; No. 6 Lia Gannon 8-2. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-6; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-6. Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Morgan Sutphin-Woolever 9-8 (7-1); No. 3 G. Koch-Gannon 8-3. Millbrook: 1. Knox-Townes 8-2.
Girls' soccer: Sherando 2, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Sherando completed a season sweep of Millbrook with a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 5-7-1 (5-3-1 district) and the Pioneers are 6-9 (4-7).
Sherando leaders: Sienna Forrer, Olivia Lee 1 goal each; Maddy Sluss, Alba Amor Lopez 1 assist each; Morgan Catalano 8 saves.
Softball: James Wood 22, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Four pitchers for host James Wood combined on a five-inning no-hitter in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Tuesday.
Cadence Rieg (four strikeouts) allowed one walk in two innings, Jenna Shull (two strikeouts) allowed one walk in one inning, Emma Lindamood (three strikeouts) walked two in one inning, and Ellie Johnson struck out one batter in a perfect fifth for the Colonels (16-2, 9-1 district). The Judges are 1-18 (0-11).
Other leaders: James Wood: Skyla Compton 2-2, double, 2 RBIs; Rieg 1-1, walk, grand slam, 5 RBIs; Sophia Mezzatesta 1-3, 2 RBIs; Syd Orndorff 1-2, double, 3 RBIs; Sadie Kittoe 1-3, RBI; Ellie Johnson 1-1, 3 walks, RBI; Brooklyn Davis 1-2, 2 walks, 2 RBIs; Aliza Judd 1-1, RBI; Izzy McKee 3 walks, 2 RBIs. Handley: Lily Shearer, Mason Rinker, Hailey Davis, Ainsley Matheney 1 walk each.
Women's lacrosse: SU 19, Bridgewater 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University led 13-0 at the half and scored the game's first 16 goals in burying Bridgewater in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tiurnament on Tuesday.
The third-seeded Hornets (13-5) won their seventh straight and will travel to No. 2 Roanoke on Friday at 1 p.m.
SU took control from the start and led 10-0 after the first period. Ainsley Buckner had a hat trick, while Emily Lerch, Reilly Cisar and Madison Re added two goals each in the period.
For the contest, Buckner, Lerch, Emma Stiffler and Cisar each had four goals, while Re notched three. Buckner and Stiffler dished out three assists each, while Cisar had two. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane recorded seven saves.
Men's lacrosse: Washington & Lee 22, SU 8
LEXINGTON — Third-seeded Washington & Lee raced to a 13-3 halftime lead and ended Shenandoah University's season in the ODAC quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Generals (14-4), ranked ninth nationally, scored the contest's first 11 goals. Tyler Held led SU (9-10) with two goals. Matt Daniel, Zachary Heiderman, Logan Clingerman, Robert Harvey, Taylor Wright and Dylan Pencek had a goal apiece for the Hornets. Mark Isabelle made 11 saves.
Burns Hillis led W&L with four goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.