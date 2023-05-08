Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University star pitcher Darrell Thompson has been promoted to the Milwaukee Brewers' Class AAA affiliate in Nashville, Tenn.
The 29-year-old Thompson — a reliever who signed a contract with the Brewers in October of last year — spent spring training with Milwaukee before being assigned to Class AA Biloxi in Mississippi. In 13.1 innings across nine games, Thompson had a 0.68 ERA and WHIP and struck out 20 batters. He went 1-1 with one save.
Baseball: Sherando 6, Handley 3
STEPHENS CITY — Gary Keats tossed six innings of one-hit ball as Sherando knocked off Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball play on Monday.
Keats allowed just an unearned run and four walks, while striking out 11 batters.
The Warriors (10-8, 6-4) scored twice in the first as Tyler Strosnider tripled home a run and came home on a wild pitch. A double-steal highlighted a three-run third. The Judges (5-15, 2-10) scored twice in the seventh before Cole Orr came on to get the final out for the save.
Sherando leaders: Strosnider 2-4, Cole Orr 1-2, 2 RBIs; Neil Holborn 2-3 (double); Hayden Lafever 2-3, 2 steals; Ty Helmick 2 walks, 2 runs, 2 steals; Trey Williams 1-2, 2 steals.
Handley leaders: Jake Swartz 1-2, run; Kaplan Ambrose 1-4, run, RBI; Lucas Mammano 1-4, RBI.
Page County 10, Clarke County 4
BERRYVILLE — Page County blew open a one-run game by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Monday.
Both teams scored three runs in the first, but the Panthers' Tyler Shifflet came on to throw 6.1 innings of relief, allowing six hits and one run, while walking two and striking out eight.
The Eagles dropped to 6-10 overall, 4-8 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Wilson Taylor 2-4, 2 RBIs; Caden Fowler 2-3, Theo Wood 1-3, 2 runs; Quenton Slusher double; Matthew Sipe double.
Softball: Sherando 29, Handley 0 (5)
STEPHENS CITY — Madison Harris came up a single short of the cycle in a four-hit, seven-RBI performance, and the Sherando softball team scored at least six runs in each of its four turns at-bat in five-inning Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Handley on Monday.
Harris went 4 for 4 with a double and triple in the first inning, a three-run home run in the second inning, and a second double in the third inning. Harris scored five runs and also had a walk for the Warriors (13-5, 10-0 district) against Handley (1-19, 0-12).
Sherando was supposed to resume its suspended game with Millbrook prior to the Handley game at 4 p.m. on Monday, but it was postponed because of a bomb threat that was called in at Millbrook shortly before noon. The game will now be completed at 4 p.m. on Friday at Sherando Park.
Other leaders: Sherando: Lilian Wray 3-4, double, 4 RBIs and 2 perfect innings, 5 strikeouts; Mady Cox 1-2, 2 walks, 4 runs, RBI and 2 innings, 1 hit, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts; Santanna Puller 2-2, 3 walks, 3 RBIs, 3 runs and 1 perfect inning, 3 strikeouts; Abby Vadnais 1-3, double, 2 walks, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2-3, 2 walks, 3 runs; Kayla Grum, 2-3, RBI, walk; Anna Borst 1-1, 2 walks, 3 runs; Aubrey Weir 1-1, double; Zoe Costello 1-1, walk, 2 RBIs; Meghan Walker 2 runs, RBI, walk. Handley: Ainsley Matheny 1-1; Alaina Daugherty, Bella Knight 1 walk each.
Girls' tennis: Kettle Run 5, James Wood 2
NOKESVILLE — No. 4 Kettle Run topped No. 5 James Wood in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals on Monday.
The Cougars led 4-2 after singles play and clinched the match with a win at No. 2 doubles. Kettle Run advances to face top-seeded Sherando on Wednesday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 3 Sydney Delawder 6-1, 6-3; No. 6 Lily Black 7-5, 6-2.
Handley 5, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded Handley cruised to an easy win over No. 7 Liberty in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals on Monday.
The Judges (14-4) will host Millbrook in the semifinals on Wednesday. Handley did not lose a game in any of the matches that were completed against the Eagles.
Handley winners: No. 2 Grace Meehan, No. 3 Lindsay Pifer, No. 4 Page Brubaker No. 5 Tess McAllister and No. 6 Sophia McAllister each won 6-0, 6-0.
Millbrook wins by forfeit
Third-seeded Millbrook was given a forfeit win over No. 6 Fauquier on Monday morning. The Pioneers (11-4) will play No. 2 Handley in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Clarke County 8, Page County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rolled to a Bull Run District win over Page County on Monday.
The Eagles, who won by forfeit at No. 3 doubles, improved to 4-11 overall, 3-6 in the district.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 2 Mary V. Simmons 8-6; No. 3 Ana Gonzalez 8-1; No. 4 Isabella Concha 8-1; No. 5 Kylie Prazinko 8-1; No. 6 Jenna Stallsworth 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Simmons-Concha 8-4; No. 2 Kaylynn Champman-Brown-Gonzalez 9-7.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 5, Sherando 0
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded James Wood knocked off No. 3 Sherando in the semifinals of the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament on Monday.
The Colonels (10-4) captured a pair of matches that split sets by winning a 10-point tiebreaker. James Wood advances to Thursday's scheduled finals, while Sherando ended its season 10-7.
In other tournament news, No. 5 Millbrook was unable to travel to No. 4 Kettle Run to complete its first round match because of a bomb threat called in at Millbrook on Monday. They will now attempt to play at 4:30 on Tuesday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 1. Josh Borromeo 6-2,6-2; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 6-2, 2-6, 10-5; No. 3. Scott Shepherd 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 Josh Lucas 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); No. 6 Tyler Campbell 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Track & field: Winston 3rd in Dogwood steeplechase
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sherando senior Eva Winston placed third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7 minutes, 27.23 seconds to lead local performers at the Dogwood Track Classic, which featured athletes from more than 180 schools on Friday and Saturday at the University of Virginia.
Other top performances:
Sherando: Girls: Emma Ahrens, 2,000 steeplechase, seventh, 7:40.36. Boys: Chris Walsh, 2,000 steeplechase, 10th, 7:07.46.
Handley: Boys: Garrett Stickley, 3,200, seventh, 9:08.23.
Millbrook: Boys: Nick Hayden, 1,600, eighth, 4:17.30.
James Wood: Boys: Andrew Link, 300 hurdles, eighth, 40:26. Girls: Distance medley relay (Lauren Thompson, Lillian Lovelace, Quetzali Angel-Perez, Ruby Ostrander), eighth, 12:57.30; 4x800 (Lovelace, Ostrander, Thompson Angel-Perez), ninth, 9:59.23.
Pro basketball: Vipers 124, Admirals 117
NEW YORK — The Virginia Valley Vipers snapped a nine-game losing streak in The Basketball League with a win over the Tri-State Admirals on Sunday at the Upper Christian School.
The Vipers (5-15) led 36-30 after one quarter, 68-51 at the half and 95-85 after three quarters. The Admirals clawed back to within 118-117 with 49 seconds left before the Vipers answered with a 6-0 run.
Vipers leaders: Chris Chaney 35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; James Williams-Hanton 32 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Dhonte Ford 21 points, 10 assists, 3 steals; Rze Culbreath 14 points, 8 assists, 7 steals; Maleke Jones 13 points, 3 assists; Jalen Melvin 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists.
Youth football: Registration beginning for UA league
Winchester’s Under Armour RISE Flag Football League, which will begin in September, is accepting player registration.
The league is open to boys and girls age 4 (Pre-Kindergarten) through eighth grade, with divisions consisting of Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten; first and second grade; third and fourth grade; fifth and sixth grade; seventh and eighth grade; and a girls-only middle school division.
Games will feature a five players versus five players format and take place on Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Oct. 7, 14 and 21 from 4-8 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park on a 25-yard by 50-yard field. Each team will play six to eight games, including playoffs and consolation games. Teams will consist of eight to 10 players.
Voluntary practice will be conducted on game days. There are no tryouts or drafts. Rosters are formed by friend or coach requests. Single players will be placed on teams with similar schools or neighborhoods. All coaches are volunteer parents.
Go to https://leagues.teamlinkt.com/uarise-winchesterva to register. The fee per player is $120 by July 1; $130 by Aug. 6, and $165 by Aug. 13. A sibling discount of $10 is available. Go to the website to email the league commissioner to request the sibling discount, which only applies to siblings registered after the initial registered athlete. Each registered player receives an Under Armour game shirt and shorts and flags with their registration fee.
