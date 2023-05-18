James Wood’s Nick Bell (baseball), Jared Neal (football) and Andrew Link (track & field) each signed to compete in college at the NCAA Division III level in a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday.
A pitcher, Bell is signing with Shenandoah University. In games played through May 9, Bell had pitched 33 innings and had a 4-0 record, 1.06 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 48 strikeouts. He also had 12 runs, 11 RBIs and a .417 on-base percentage.
As a junior, Bell tied James Wood’s regular-season record with eight wins and set a regular-season record with 90 strikeouts. Overall, Bell finished 11-3 with a 1.36 ERA and 123 strikeouts. Bell also drove in 18 runs at the plate. He was selected First Team Class 4 All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District and was The Winchester Star Player of the Year.
Bell will join a Hornets team that is 38-7 and will host its second straight NCAA Regional Tournament from Friday through Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Bell’s older brother Jacob, a senior, will start Friday’s opener for SU, the NCAA’s third-ranked team was the runner-up in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular season and tournament.
Bell will wait to until after his first year at SU to declare a major.
Bell’s baseball teammate Neal will play quarterback for Shenandoah. As a senior, Neal completed 137 of 250 passes (54.8 percent) for 1,423 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was Honorable Mention All-District.
Neal will join an SU team that finished 8-2 overall and third in the ODAC with a 5-2 record.
Neal will major in computer science.
Neal’s football and basketball teammate Link will compete for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.
Link has the area’s fastest times this year in the 110-meter hurdles (15.64 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.26). As a junior, Link was the district champion in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was the area’s fastest in the 300 hurdles (39.84) and placed fifth in Class 4 to earn All-State honors. He had a top time of 15.58 in the 110 hurdles.
Link will join a Coast Guard team that placed fifth out of six teams in the outdoor New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Coast outdoor meet this spring.
Link will major in marine and environmental science.
Boys' soccer: Sherando 1, Kettle Run 0
STEPHENS CITY — Owen Wade scored off a Brody Purtell assist to lift No. 2 Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal win over No. 3 Kettle Run on Thursday.
The Warriors (9-7-2) will host No. 4 Handley at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's championship game, with the winner earning a Region 4C tournament berth.
Connor Sanders had seven saves for Sherando.
Handley 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Fourth-seeded Handley defeated No. 1 Fauquier to reach Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District championship game.
The Judges (10-7-1) will play at No. 2 Sherando at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's championship game.
Handley leaders: Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonathan Romero, Jackson Justice 1 goal each; James Fowler 1 assist; Owen Turnbull 8 saves.
Softball: Sherando 6, Fauquier 4
STEPHENS CITY — Madison Harris broke a 4-4 with a two-single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal win on Thursday.
The Warriors (15-7) clinched a Region 4C tournament berth with the win and will play at No. 1 James Wood at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's district championship game.
Sherando trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Kendra Chunta's squeeze bunt brought in Jaeda Long (3 for 3, RBI) with the tying run and moved Anna Borst (1 for 3) to third base. Abby Vadnais (1 for 3, two runs) walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position for Harris, who also had a walk, two stolen bases and run scored in the game.
In the top of the seventh, Lily Wray (complete game, zero earned runs, seven hits, zero walks, 10 strikeouts) retired the Falcons in order, striking out two batters, to close out the game.
Fauquier took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning before the Warriors answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Santanna Puller went 1 for 3 with a double, run and RBI for Sherando.
James Wood 16, Kettle Run 5 (6)
WINCHESTER — Sydney Orndorff blasted a walk-off homer in the sixth inning as the James Wood bats erupted to bury Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament on Thursday.
The top-seeded Colonels (19-2) will host No. 2 Sherando at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Ridge Field. The two teams split during the regular season.
Orrndoff's blast capped another big game for the Colonels' offense which pounded out 18 hits. Trailing 1-0, James Wood erupt for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Jenna Shull got the win in the circle, going 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
James Wood leaders: Cadence Reig 4-5, 3 runs, RBI; Sadie Kittoe 3-5 (2 doubles), 5 RBIs; Izzy McKee 3-5 (double), 2 RBIs; Orndorff 2-5 (homer), 3 RBIs; Ellie Johnson 2-4 (homer, double) 3 RBIs; Brynnen Williams 2-2, 3 runs, 2 walks; Aliza Judd 1-3, RBI; Skyla Compton 1-3, RBI.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 7, Sherando 1
WINCHESTER — Jolie Jenkins scored three goals and added an assist as top-seeded James Wood rolled against No. 4 Sherando in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Thursday.
The Colonels (15-2) will host No. 2 Handley in the title game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Sherando's season ends with a 6-11-1 record.
Other James Wood leaders: McKenna Newcome 2 goals, 2 assists; Maddie Shirley 1 goal, 2 assists; Kelsey Gass 1 goal, Jasmine Hackman 1 assist, Mary Kimble 1 assist, Jes Taylor 4 saves.
Track & field: Eagles’ girls second in Bull Run
STRASBURG — Teya Starley won a pair of events to help the Clarke County girls’ team place second in the Bull Run District meet on Wednesday.
Strasburg captured the girls’ title with 145 points, while the Eagles (118.5) edged East Rockingham (118) for second in the nine-team meet.
Clarke County (61) placed fourth in the boys’ meet, which was won by more than 110 points by East Rockingham (192).
Starley captured the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 25.63 seconds and took the 1,600 in 5:36.85.
The Eagles next will compete in the Region 2B Championships at East Rockingham on May 24.
Girls’ team scores: Strasburg 145, Clarke County 118.5, East Rockingham 118, Luray 80.5, Central 63, Page County 50, Madison County 27, Mountain View 21, Rappahannock County 4.
Other Clarke County girls’ finishers in top three:
100: 1. Bailey Beard 12.96, 3. Selene Good 14.20; High jump: 1. Leah Kreeb 5-0; 200: 2. Emmalene Morris 28.74; 100 hurdles: 3. Kaylah Danjczek 17.74; shot put: 3. Riley Duncan 29-5.5; 4x400 relay: 3. Clarke County (Starley, Reagan Myer, Miranda King, Beard) 4:23.48.
Boys’ team scores: East Rockingham 192, Mountain View 80, Madison County 75, Clarke County 61, Page County 59, Luray 56, Centra 46, Rappahannock County 39, Strasburg 35.
Clarke County boys’ finishers in the top three:
800: 2. Jackson Ellis 2:03.80; 300 hurdles: 2. Spencer Blick 44.60; 4x400 relay: 3. Clarke County (Ellis, Jacob Kitner, Logan LaMaster, Luke LaMaster) 3:44.31.
Women’s lacrosse: SU’s Re, Stiffler All-Region
NORTHBROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University graduate student Emma Stiffler and senior Madison Re were named First and Second Team All-Chesapeake Region, respectively, in selections announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
This is Stiffler’s third straight All-Region accolade and the second consecutive for Re. Both women were previously named First Team All-ODAC for the third year in a row.
Stiffler led the ODAC in scoring this season with 53 goals and 50 assists for 103 points on her way to USA Lacrosse All-America honors. She departs the program as its all-time leading scorer.
Re had 41 goals and 12 assists for 53 points while leading the Hornets with 81 draw controls. She also had 27 groundballs and 14 caused turnovers.
