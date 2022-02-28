The James Wood baseball team is looking to defend its Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship this spring, and the Colonels will do so with three key players who have already sewn up their plans for playing in college.
Infielder/outfielder Bodie Pullen (NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.) and outfielders Brody Bower (NCAA Division III Eastern University in St. Davids, Pa.) and Jacob Roy (Richard Bland College of William & Mary, a National Junior College Athletic Association school in Petersburg) each signed their National Letters of Intent in a ceremony at James Wood on Friday.
“It’s been a childhood dream to play college baseball,” said Pullen in a phone interview on Sunday. “And being able to sign with two of my teammates since I was 8 years old, it was everything to me.”
Pullen starred as a second baseman last year, tying for the area lead with 19 runs and leading the area with 16 stolen bases. Pullen batted .300 (18 for 60) and had 13 RBIs, three doubles and three triples for the Colonels (13-4).
Pullen said he’s willing to play anywhere he’s needed in the infield or outfield for Shepherd, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Rams are coached by 2005 Sherando graduate Matt McCarty, now in his 10th year as Shepherd’s baseball coach. The Rams are 4-4 currently and went 22-14-1 overall and 18-12-1 last year in their first full season competing in the PSAC last year. Shepherd has had winning seasons every year under McCarty and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament each year from 2016-18.
McCarty saw Pullen play for the Blue Ridge Generals travel team and contacted him last summer. Pullen first visited the campus in the fall, and a follow-up trip to a Shepherd football playoff game in November made him it could be a future home.
“I loved the atmosphere,” Pullen said. “That pretty much sealed the deal.”
Pullen — who will receive a partial academic scholarship — said there are a lot of things to like about Shepherd.
“Shepherd plays at a really high level, and I really want to be a part of that,” said Pullen, who also likes the campus and the restaurants in the area. “It seems like Coach McCarty is a very likeable guy. When we were driving around campus, we saw a few players, and it just seems like everybody loves him.”
Bower had a team-high .391 batting average (18 for 46) and also had a .517 on-base percentage, 17 runs, 10 walks and seven RBIs last year. He will join an Eastern team that went 10-17 overall and 7-9 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth last year.
Bower plans on majoring in exercise science/kinesiology.
Roy recorded a .285 batting average, .458 OBP, 11 runs, 11 walks and seven stolen bases last year. He will join Richard Bland, which is 5-3 in its inaugural baseball season this year.
Roy doesn’t have a major yet but is considering criminal justice, sports management or agricultural business.
Women’s basketball: SU learns NCAA foe
Shenandoah University drew Southern Virginia University for the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament after the 64-team bracket was released on Monday afternoon.
The Hornets will take on SVU of Buena Vista at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. Washington & Jefferson will play Transylvania at 6:30 p.m. The two winners will play on Saturday at Transylvania.
Shenandoah (22-5) qualified for its second NCAA Tournament in four years by winning all three of its games in the ODAC Tournament that ended on Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. Southern Virginia (24-4) captured the USA South Tournament.
Basketball: Nine locals earn All-Region honors
Six local boys were named to the All-Region 4C team and three Clarke County players were named All-Region 2B in selections that were released on Monday.
Region 4C First Team selections are Millbrook’s Detric Brown and Ryan Liero and Handley’s Emerson Fusco; and Second Team picks are Sherando’s Zachary Symons, Millbrook’s Tyler Seminaro and Handley’s Tavon Long. The Player of the Year is Loudoun Valley’s Ben Hall and the Coach of the Year is Loudoun County’s Mark Alexander.
The All-Region 4C girls’ team has not been released yet.
In Region 2B, Clarke County’s Ellie Brumback was named to the girls’ First Team. Second Team selections for the Eagles are Keira Rohrbach for the girls and Cordell Broy for the boys. Player of the Year honors went to East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel and Luray’s Emilee Weakley.
Indoor track: Daley, Imoh earn All-State honors
LYNCHBURG — Handley senior Stephen Daley and Judges junior Liz Imoh each placed fourth in their respective events to earn All-State honors on the first day of the Class 4 meet track & field meet Monday at Liberty University.
Daley placed fourth in the boys’ shot put with a mark of 49 feet, 2.5 inches, and Imoh placed fourth in the girls’ high jump (5-2). Imoh also qualified for Tuesday’s 55-meter hurdles final with the seventh-fastest time.
Only four of 15 boys’ events and three of 15 girls’ events were held Monday. The meet concludes Tuesday with action beginning at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.