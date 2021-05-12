Three James Wood girls’ soccer players made commitments to compete in college during a signing ceremony on Wednesday at the Colonels’ practice field.
Seniors Anna Woodson (NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.Va.), Ella Myers (NCAA Division III Randolph College in Lynchburg) and Maddy Milburn (Hagerstown Community College in Maryland) have helped the Colonels to a 4-0 start this year.
A three-year varsity member, Woodson will play as a defensive midfielder or defender for Alderson Broaddus, which competes in the Mountain East Conference.
Woodson said she first became involved with Alderson Broaddus last summer. She made three trips — once when school was out of session, once to attend one of the team practices, and one to take in one of the team’s games.
The Battlers’ season took place this spring, where they went 0-6-2 during a conference-only schedule that lasted from March 12 to April 16. Alderson Broaddus went 2-13 overall (0-12 MEC) in its last full season in 2019. The Battlers are led by third-year head coach Jaron Hulme.
“Everybody there was super friendly,” said Woodson of her visits. “I love the small town. It feels like home.”
Woodson will study nursing at Alderson Broaddus.
“I’m really excited to play at the next level,” said Woodson, who has one assist and has contributed to three shutouts this season. “I’m really proud of myself for working so hard in getting there.”
A midfielder, Milburn is a four-year varsity player. She recorded four goals as a sophomore and six goals as a freshman. Milburn has two goals this season.
Millburn will play for a Hagerstown team that went 3-3 during its spring season.
Milburn will study dental hygiene.
A two-year varsity member, Myers had a goal and an assist in James Wood’s 6-0 win over Sherando this year.
Myers will join a Randolph team that went 6-8-3 overall (2-7-1 ODAC) in its last season in 2019. The Wildcats did not play this spring.
Myers will study physical education.
Handley sweeps home track meet
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' and girls' track & field teams each defeated Kettle Run and Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District tri meet on Wednesday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Led by Stephen Daley (three individual wins), the Handley boys scored 78 points to beat Kettle Run (50) and Fauquier (41). Led by Liz Imoh (two individual wins), the Judges girls scored 62 points to edge the Cougars (60). The Falcons scored 42.
Handley boys' event winners: Pole vault: Matthew Peete 11-6; Long jump: Jayden Vardaro 21-0.5; Discus: Stephen Daley 139-4; Shot put: Daley 46-2; 110 hurdles: Vardaro 16.94; 100: Daley 11.20; 4x100: Daley, Christian Metzger, Vardaro, Peete, 46.37.
Handley girls' event winners: High jump: Liz Imoh 5-0; Shot put: Ashlea McConnell 30-4.5; 100: Sofia Posadas 13.25; 4x100: Posadas, Imoh, Mikayla Balio, Brittnay Turner, 51.95; 300 hurdles: Zadriana Johnson 52.42; 200: Imoh 27.00; 4x400: Aaron Lee, Julius Darling, Jack Hu, Manno Walker 3:50.24.
Clarke softball outlasts Rappahannock
WASHINGTON, Va. — The Clarke County softball team built a 10-1 lead after five and a half innings and held on for a 16-11 win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
After the Panthers scored six runs in the sixth, Clarke (3-0) answered with six in the seventh for a 16-7 lead. The Eagles had 21 hits and four errors and Rappahannock had 13 hits and nine errors.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 4-6, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Anna Hornbaker 3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles; Ellie Taylor 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Hoggatt 3-6, 2 RBIs; Kileigh Smallwood 2-5, 2 RBIs; Kacie Turner, Campbell Paskel 2-5, 2 runs each; Haley Farmer 2 runs.
Clarke boys’ tennis blanks Skyline
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys’ tennis team improved to 5-1 by beating Skyline 9-0 on Wednesday in a non-district match.
Singles winners: 1. Keith Dalton 8-3; 2. Ian Clapp 8-0; 3. Linus Pritchard 8-6; 4. Mark Kaiser 9-7; 5. Daniel Lai 8-1; 6. Jack Lucier 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Dalton/Clapp 8-2; 2. Lucier/Lai 8-5; 3. Kaiser/Conor Thoresen 8-1.
Handley boys' tennis remains unbeaten
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ tennis team dropped 16 games in beating James Wood 9-0 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 7-0 and the Colonels are 6-2.
Singles winners: 1. Daniel Botros 8-0; 2. John-Henry Herrington 8-1; 3. Brendan Love 8-2; 4. Neil Parikh 8-3; 5. Ty Dickson 8-5; 6. Ryan Mueller 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Botros/Love 8-0; 2. Herrington/Parikh 8-1; 3. Dickson/Mueller 8-4.
Clarke girls' tennis falls to Skyline
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' tennis team lost 6-3 to Skyline in non-district action on Wednesday.
The Eagles are 2-4.
Clarke singles winners: 2. Ryleigh Webster 8-4; 6. Kyli Whitacre 8-6.
Clarke doubles winner: 3. Victoria Heflin/Whitacre 8-6.
