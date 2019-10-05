A trio of local athletes are having strong seasons for the University of Richmond heading into the Spiders’ Colonial Athletic Association home game at 2 p.m. today against Albany.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaac Brown (Millbrook) has 13 catches for 128 yards and one TD. The team’s third-leading receiver had two catches for 36 yards in last week’s 23-16 loss to Fordham.
Freshman Savon Smith (Millbrook) had only two carries in the Fordham loss, but he ranks fifth on the team in rushing with 16 carries for 92 yards (5.8 yards per attempt). No Spider has more than 170 rushing yards this season.
Redshirt freshman safety Aaron Banks (Sherando) is tied for eighth on the team with 14 tackles (two for loss). Banks had five tackles (one for loss) in last week’s game.
Richmond is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the CAA.
VOLLEYBALL
Luray 3, Clarke County 1
LURAY — Clarke County lost in Bull Run District action to Luray on Thursday night by the scores of 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22. The Eagles are 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Hannah Trenary 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 20 assists; Elizabeth Wallace 12 blocks.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Shenandoah 3, Hood 1
FREDERICK. Md. — Shenandoah University rallied for its 21st consecutive victory against Hood College with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win on Thursday.
Former James Wood standout Kate Poppo and Sabrina Semo had a team-high 10 kills for the Hornets (6-13) against the Blazers (1-19). Former Colonels standout Megan Hillyard added 23 assists. Gabby Coradazzi (20), Poppo (14) and Niki Balestri (13) led in digs.
