The Handley and Millbrook boys and the Millbrook girls will each compete in the five-game Handley Basketball Showcase on Saturday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The event will kick off with a boys’ basketball game involving Broad Run and Strasburg (1 p.m.). The Millbrook and Independence girls will play at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by boys’ games between Martinsburg (W.Va.) and Harrisonburg (4 p.m.), Millbrook and Huguenot (5:30 p.m.) and the 7 p.m. finale featuring Handley and Western Albemarle.
Tickets are $10 each and will give fans admission for every game. They may be purchased with cash at the gate or online through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/VA24909.
Football: Bahamonde gets First Team honor
MINNEAPOLIS — Ithaca College senior kicker and Clarke County graduate Nick Bahamonde was named to the First Team in Region 2 to highlight D3football.com’s All-Region selections that were released on Wednesday.
A 2021 All-American, Bahamonde went 14-for-22 on field goal attempts this season with a long of 48 yards. He also went 60-for-61 in extra points and kicked 24 touchbacks on 90 kickoffs for No. 9 Ithaca, which went 12-1 and advanced to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals, falling to No. 1 North Central 48-7 on Saturday. Bahamonde was the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year for the third time in his career.
Shenandoah University graduate student linebacker Ben Burgan (Second Team) and grad student nose guard Mason Caldwell and junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder (both Third Team), and Bridgewater College sophomore kicker and Sherando graduate Jack Hendren (Second Team) each earned All-Region 3 honors.
Hendren made 9 of 12 field goal attempts, including an Old Dominion Athletic Conference-long of 47 yards. Hendren made 40 extra points (second in the ODAC) on 43 attempts. Hendren led the Eagles in scoring with 67 points.
SU’s All-Region selections come after the Hornets pitched a program-record three shutouts and allowed just 15.3 points per game.
Caldwell, a nose guard, had 43 total tackles with 20 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss.
Burgan completed his career with a program-record 352 tackles after ranking second in the ODAC with 113 tackles this season, including 22 in the regular-season finale against Washington & Lee. He had 11.5 tackles for a loss and had four of his five sacks against N.C. Wesleyan.
Wilder led the ODAC with five interceptions, with four of those coming in the Hornets’ 45-0 conference victory at Averett on Oct. 29. He also had 34 solo tackles among his 53 total tackles, with seven tackles for a loss.
Men’s basketball: Brown reaches 1,000 points
Handley graduate and University of Mount Olive senior guard Michael Brown surpassed the 1,000-career point mark in a 77-69 loss to Claflin University on Nov. 28.
Brown scored a team-high 16 points in the game on 5-of-12 shooting and made 5 of 7 attempts from the free-throw line. He also added seven assists, two rebounds and two steals while playing all 40 minutes.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Brown has played in two games since that defeat and now had 1,042 points after 21- and 20-point efforts. Brown has started 86 of 88 career games for the NCAA Division II Trojans.
Brown scored 306 points in 30 games as a freshman in the 2018-19 season (10.1 points per game), 289 points in 29 games as a sophomore in 2019-20 (10 ppg), sat out the 2020-21 season, scored 275 points in 20 games as a junior in 2021-22 (13.8 ppg), and he’s averaging a career-high 19.1 ppg (fourth in the Conference Carolinas) while starting all nine games this year for the 2-7 Trojans (0-2 in league play. Brown has scored 26 points in a game three times this year and is also averaging 6.7 assists (first in the league) and 4.7 rebounds.
