Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown and safeties Tyler Lam and Jacob Burns each signed to play football at the NCAA Division III level in a ceremony at the high school on Friday.
Brown will play for Randolph-Macon College in Ashland. In the Pioneers' new single-wing offense, Brown rushed for 791 yards on 162 carries (a 4.9 yards per carry average) and 19 touchdowns and completed 51 of 120 passes for 1,068 yards, four TDs and seven interceptions. Brown was a Winchester Star First Team All-Area selection and an Honorable Mention Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
The Yellow Jackets won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title last year with a perfect 7-0 conference record. R-MC went 11-1 overall and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Brown will study computer science.
Burns will play for R-MC's rival Shenandoah University. Burns had 73 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He was named Second Team All-Area and All-District Honorable Mention. The Hornets went 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the ODAC last season.
Burns will study communications.
Lam will play for Westminster College in New Wilmington Pa. Lam had 20 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup last year. The Titans went 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the Presidents Athletic Conference in 2022.
Lam will study physical therapy.
Pro basketball: Vipers lose franchise's first game
MONTREAL — The Virginia Valley Vipers made a furious comeback but lost its first game in franchise history 121-117 to the Montreal Tundra on Saturday.
The result of Sunday's game at Syracuse was not available at press time.
Montreal led 31-18 after one quarter, 70-48 at the half, 97-76 after three quarters and 110-86 with 6:46 left, but the Vipers outscored Montreal 31-11 over the remainder of the game.
The Tundra still had a comfortable 117-108 lead with 1:17 left, but the Vipers closed to 120-117 on Marlon Parker's layup with 25 seconds left. A Montreal turnover gave the Vipers a chance to tie, but Chris Chaney missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left. Nervens Demosthenes got the rebound and iced the game with a free throw with 2.5 seconds left for the Tundra.
The Vipers were led by Chaney (22 points, nine rebounds, three assists), Dhonte Ford (18 points, three steals, two assists), Kam Cooper (17 points), Rze Culbreath (16 points, eight steals, seven rebounds, two assists), Malique Judd (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Gerald Jackson (10 points).
The Vipers made 44 of 97 field goals attempts (12 of 30 3-pointers) and 17 of 22 free throws. Montreal made 43 of 79 field goal attempts (9 of 27 3-pointers) and 26 of 37 free throws.
College baseball: SU goes 2-1 Mr. V Memorial Classic
WINCHESTER — No. 11 Shenandoah University defeated No. 22 Oswego State 5-2 on Sunday by allowing to complete a 2-1 weekend at the Mr. V Memorial Classic at Bridgeforth Stadium.
On Saturday, SU defeated Oswego State 4-1 and lost 11-2 to No. 20 Cortland State (N.Y.).
On Sunday, Jacob Bell earned the win by pitching eight shutout innings and allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. The Lakers had the winning run in the plate after scoring three runs in the ninth inning, but relief pitcher Kyle Lisa got a fielder's choice putout at third base to strand two runners.
At the plate, the Hornets were led by Ryan Clawson (2 for 2 with three runs), Haden Madagan (2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double) and Stephen Drengwitz and Tyler Blittersdorf (one hit and one RBI each) and Gavin Horning (one RBI).
On Sunday, the Hornets (10-1) led 1-0 after the first inning, 2-0 after the sixth, 3-0 after the seventh and 5-0 after the eighth inning.
The Hornets (9-0) scored four unearned runs in the seventh to push past the Lakers (1-3), who took a 1-0 lead on Owen Parliament's solo home run in the first inning.
The Hornets had six hits in the first six innings off of Lakers starter Kieran Finnegan (1-1).
With the bases loaded in the seventh, leadoff hitter Frankie Ritter tied the game with a single through the left side to ending Finnegan's day. Gavin Horning (2 for 3) greeted reliver Larry Citrola with a sacrifice fly to center to put the Hornets up 2-1. Designated hitter Colby Martin (3 for 4) followed with a two-run double to deep center.
SU starter Jacob Faivre (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 in seven innings. Lisa came on in relief to start the eighth. In two innings, he faced the minimum six batters and struck out three for the save.
Cortland State (4-3) scored two runs in each of the first three innings and held SU to two hits. The Hornets tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning on Martin and Pearce Bucher RBI groundouts.
Cortland had 17 hits. Ryan Clawson and Matt House had singles for SU.
Softball: SU goes 1-3 in tournament
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Shenandoah University softball team completed its play Sunday at the Grand Slam Triangle Classic on Sunday with losses to Maryville (Tenn.) by a 6-3 score and Piedmont (5-0).
On Saturday, SU (2-5) beat Oberlin 13-5 and lost to Arcadia 6-1.
Against Maryville (4-5), the Scots took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the fourth inning. Hannah Evans had tied for game for SU with a two-run home run in the third inning.
Arlene Miller, Taylor Smith, Lily Richichi and Evans each had hits for the Hornets.
Kayla Stephenson (2-3) took the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings.
Against Piedmont (7-3), the Lions scored two runs in the first along with single runs in the third through fifth innings and held SU to four hits.
Tiffany Bower had two of SU's hits and Evans and Stephenson added one each. Stephenson (2-4) went the distance and gave up 11 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.
On Saturday against Oberlin (0-2), the Hornets scored five runs in the second inning before pulling away from the Yeowomen with two runs in the fourth for a 7-1 lead, four runs in the fifth for an 11-2 lead, and one run each in the sixth and seventh.
Shenandoah had 13 hits. Kara Watkins went 3 for 4 with three RBIs (RBI triple in the fourth), Evans had three RBIs (two-run double in the fourth) and Sydnee Flores was 2 for 3.
Stephenson (2-2) tossed the first four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two. Savannah Thorne got the final nine outs to earn the save. She struck out one and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk.
Against Arcadia (1-0), SU (1-3) was held to two hits. Arcadia struck out nine batters. Evans had a solo home run in the seventh to close the scoring. Flores had a single.
Stephenson (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings of work. Smith pitched the final two innings and struck out two batters. She allowed one run on two hits and one walk.
Shenandoah is off until hosting the SU Softball Classic next weekend. The Hornets face Gettysburg, Juniata and Denison in the two-day event.
Women's lacrosse: SU 13, Christopher Newport 9
NEWPORT NEWS — Shenandoah University earned its first-ever victory at Christopher Newport University on Saturday in a non-district game.
Shenandoah (3-1) led wire-to-wire in downing CNU (2-2) for the second consecutive season but for just the fifth time in 25 matchups.
The Hornets were led by Emma Stiffler (four goals) and Emily Lerch, Ainsley Buckner and Gabriella Raspanti (two goals each). Goalkeeper Ashley MacFarlane made 13 saves.
CNU outshot the Hornets, 28-22. The two teams split 28 groundballs and 24 draw controls.
Men's lacrosse: St. Mary's 11, SU 8
WINCHESTER — St. Mary's of Maryland outscored Shenandoah University 6-3 in the second half Saturday for a non-conference victory.
St. Mary's (4-2) scored the initial four goals of the second half, including twice in the third quarter against the Hornets (0-4).
Logan Clingerman led SU with three goals and an assist and Stephen Graham and Tyler Held had one goal and one assist each. Mark Isabelle made 14 saves.
SMCM outshot the Hornets, 44-35, had a 36-30 advantage on groundballs and won 15 of 23 faceoffs.
Indoor track: SU sets records in South Qualifier
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's and women's teams set three facility records in hosting its annual South Region Final Qualifier at the Wilkins Center on Saturday.
The three facilities records came in the men's and women's weight throw and the women's long jump. Kiara Felston had a 16.67 weight toss for the women and Tucker Kindig had a 19.25 for the men.
Felston is now 18th in the nation for the women and Kindig fifth for the men. The top 20 qualify for the NCAA Division III championships. Kaitlin Measell recorded a mark of 5.41 meters in the long jump.
Miles Moore placed second in the 200 with a 22.00 and is now 19th in the nation. Erin Atkinson won the women's mile in a program-record 5:17.18.
Men's tennis: Lynchburg 5, SU 4
LYNCHBURG — Lynchburg won the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches in straight sets to rally for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win on Saturday.
Shenandoah (0-3, 0-1 ODAC) was one match from the team victory after Dominick Suwak won 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles against Lynchburg (3-2, 2-0). Other winners for SU were Artem Babaiev (6-1, 6-2 at No. 2) and Keith Orr (6-2, 6-2 at No. 4) and Suwak and Orr at No. 2 doubles (8-6).
Women's tennis: Lynchburg 7, SU 2
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University won one singles match and one doubles match in an ODAC defeat to the University of Lynchburg on Saturday.
Shenandoah (1-3, 0-2 ODAC) received wins from Jahveesha Combs at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-4) and from Combs and Kimble at No. 1 doubles (8-3) against Lynchburg (3-3, 2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.