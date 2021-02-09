Senior football players Trey Trenary of Clarke County and Jack Hendren of Sherando each recently signed to play for NCAA Division III Bridgewater College.
Trenary — who signed during a ceremony at Clarke County Tuesday — will play tight end in college. As a junior in 2019, Trenary caught 10 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Trenary was a second team Class 2 All-State selection as a defensive end as junior, when he recorded 51 tackles (13 solo, four for loss) and led Clarke County in sacks (3.5), hurries (14) and batted passes (two). He also had a fumble recovery and was responsible for a safety.
Hendren was a second team Class 4 All-State kicker as a junior for the second straight year. He made 41 of 43 extra points and 4 of 8 field goals (with a long of 43 yards) for a total of 53 points. He has 14 touchbacks on his 57 kickoffs. As a junior, Hendren has a 4.5 star rating from Kohl’s, the nation’s premier kicking organization.
Trenary is undecided on a major, while Hendren plans to major in finance.
The duo will join a Bridgewater team that went a perfect 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the 2019 season. The Eagles lost in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs to Delaware Valley.
Because of COVID-19, Bridgewater will play a four-game regular season that begins on March 5 at Randolph-Macon.
Trenary will play his first game with Clarke County on Feb. 26 at Madison County. Hendren’s first game with Sherando will be on April 1 at home against Millbrook.
SU men’s basketball remains winless
WINCHESTER — In its season opener, Christopher Newport University went on a 17-2 run to start the second half to take a 20-point lead, and the Captains went on to beat Shenandoah University 98-86 on Tuesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (0-4) led 27-25 with 6:51 left in the first half, but CNU outscored SU 24-17 over the remainder of the half to take a 49-44 lead. The Captains then jumped on the Hornets in the second half to go up 66-46.
SU was led by Jaylen Williams (25 points, three assists), Matthew Anderson (14 points, seven assists), Deondre McNelll (11 points) and Zach Garrett (11 points).
Jahn Hines had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Jason Aigner had 24 points and three assists to lead CNU.
The Hornets had a 40-35 rebounding edge and made 32 of 63 field goals (9 of 22 from 3-point range). CNU made 36 of 74 shots (13 of 34 on 3’s).
SU women’s basketball wins first ODAC game
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women’s basketball team earned its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference win of the season on Monday night with a 61-43 home triumph over Ferrum College.
Shenandoah (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) led wire-to-wire in dispatching the Panthers (1-4, 1-4).
The Hornets scored the first nine points of the game and led 19-14 after one quarter, 40-26 at the half and 53-36 after three quarters.
All but one of the 11 women who saw action for SU registered at least two points with Sarah Sondrol leading the way with 13 points. She added six rebounds.
Sierra St. Cyr had a game-high 10 rebounds and had four assists. Ragan Johnson had nine points, nine rebounds and two assists and Olivia Weinel had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Hornets shot 42 percent (25 of 60) for the game and had a 48-30 advantage on the glass. Ferrum shot 17 of 60, including 2 of 27 from 3-point range.
SU plays its final regular-season home game on Friday with a 7 p.m. ODAC contest versus Virginia Wesleyan. No fans are permitted at league indoor events this year.
