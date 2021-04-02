James Wood High School has canceled each of the varsity football team’s first two games for the four-game spring season.
The season opener scheduled for Friday night at Goochland was canceled on Thursday night. Next Friday’s home game against Liberty has also been canceled.
James Wood was originally scheduled to host Millbrook on Thursday, April 15, but that game has now been moved to Tuesday, April 27. Millbrook was originally supposed to host Sherando on April 27, but now that game has been moved up to April 15.
As a result of those changes, the Colonels will now open their season on Wednesday, April 21 at Sherando.
In a text message on Thursday, James Wood football coach Ryan Morgan declined to say anything more about the Goochland cancellation. James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner could not be reached for comment on Thursday or Friday.
Handley volleyball rallies to beat Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — Handley earned a season split of its series with Kettle Run by winning 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10) on Thursday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Judges are 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Class 4 Northwestern District, which is the same district record as Kettle Run. However, the Judges will be the No. 3 seed and travel to No. 2 seed Kettle Run for Tuesday’s district tournament semifinals as a result of a blind draw.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 14 kills, 23 assists, 14 digs, 8 aces; Emilie Pifer 16 kills, 11 digs, 7 aces; Anna Prosser 11 kills, 4 aces; Mya Swiger 15 digs.
Millbrook volleyball sweeps Sherando
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Sherando 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-23) on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 17 kills, 6 digs; Madelyn White 5 kills, 12 digs; Autumn Stroop 25 assists, 13 digs; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs.
Sherando leaders were not reported.
Sherando edges Wood golf by one stroke
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando defeated James Wood in its season-opening golf dual on Thursday 183-184 in a nine-hole match at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Sherando scorers: Kadin Kasuboski 44; Landon Rohani 46; Joshua Call 46; Elijah Ralls 47.
James Wood scorers: Luke Davis 43; Caden Ganzcak 45; Carson Baker 47; Drake Reese 49.
