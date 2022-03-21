FOREST — Shenandoah University baseball player Calvin Pastel and women's lacrosse player Reilly Cisar were each named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Players of the Week in selections announced Monday.
Senior Calvin Pastel was selected as the Pitcher of the Week. A right-hander from Springfield, Pastel (2-0) tossed eight innings in the Hornets' 10-2 non-conference victory over Nichols College last Tuesday. He allowed one run (earned), five hits, no walks and struck out five batters while throwing 86 pitches.
Cisar helped SU to wins over Christopher Newport and Widener with a total of five goals and one assist. In Wednesday's 7-6 overtime win over CNU, Cisar had two goals and an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime. She followed that up with three goals in the Hornets' 12-10 win Saturday at Widener. Her final goal closed out the scoring.
The baseball team will host Washington & Lee at 3:30 p.m. in ODAC play on Tuesday. A win will give Kevin Anderson his 700th career collegiate victory. Women's lacrosse travels to Bridgewater at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Boys' tennis: Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated East Rockingham in its Bull Run District opener on Monday.
The Eagles are 2-1 overall.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 9-7; No. 2 Jack Lucier 8-2; No. 3 Jack Westbrook 8-2; No. 4 Graham Wolford 8-2; No. 5 Thomas Dalton 8-4; No. 6 Ethan Ellis 8-0.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 2 Wolford/Dalton 8-2; No. 3 Ellis/Bernier 8-0.
Baseball: James Wood 9, Spring Mills 5
WINCHESTER — James Wood improved to 2-0 with a win over Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Colonels led 5-1 after three innings and 9-3 after five innings.
James Wood leaders: John Copenhaver 3-3, 3 RBIs; Brody Bower 2-3, 2 RBIs; Brody Pullen 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Jared Neal 2 runs; Nick Bell 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts; Ethan Pingley 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Softball: Clarke County 20, Spring Mills 3 (5 inn.)
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Clarke County exploded for seven runs in the top of the first, then extended a 9-3 lead with an 11-run fifth inning to beat Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Eagles are 4-0.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 2-5, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Madison Edwards 3-4, home run, double, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Campbell Paskel 2-3, double, 3 RBIs; Haley Farmer 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Courtney Paskel 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double; Kacie Turner 2-3, 2 runs, 2 doubles; Devin McDonald 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kendyl Lamberty 2 runs; Anna Hornbaker complete game, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
Girls' tennis: Millbrook 8, Harrisonburg 1
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook completed a season sweep of Harrisonburg on Monday and improved to 3-1.
Millbrook singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 10-2; No. 2 Abigail Townes 10-1; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 10-3; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 10-3; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 10-8.
Millbrook doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 10-8; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 10-1; No. 3 Durbin/Kiley Carter 10-3.
Girls' soccer: Loudoun County 5, Sherando 1
LEESBURG — Sherando fell to 0-2 with a non-district loss to Loudoun County on Monday.
Sherando leaders: McKenna Hardy 1 goal, Kelsey Johnson 1 assist.
Boys' soccer: Loudoun County 5, Sherando 2
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando fell to Loudoun County in non-district action on Monday and is now 1-2.
Sherando leaders: Joe Burton, Oliver Diaz 1 goal each; Jeremy Dawood 1 assist; Jacob Steele 6 saves; Conner Sanders 5 saves.
