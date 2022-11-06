READING, Pa. — The Shenandoah University wrestling team had six place winners, including two champions, in its season opener Saturday at the Alvernia University Invitational.
Freshman Sean Rinebolt won at 133 pounds and Dylan Weaver won at 174.
Cameron Hatchett placed third at 141 pounds and David Smith (149), Troy Gibson (197) and Bryan Guzman (heavyweight) each placed fourth.
Rinebolt won his title with a 3-0 decision over James King from Alvernia after winning his first round, quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall.
Weaver, a regional place-winner last season won his quarterfinal by major decision and then recorded decisions in the semis and finals to claim the title. All three of his wins came over Alvernia wrestlers.
Women’s soccer: Lynchburg 1, SU 0
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University saw its season come to an end Friday with a loss to the University of Lynchburg in the ODAC Tournament semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Lynchburg (11-3-6) scored the game’s lone goal 15:35 in as Claire Lloyd headed home a Maddy Myers corner kick.
Lynchburg had a 21-12 shot advantage and an 8-5 corner kick edge against the No. 8 Hornets (11-7-3).
SU keeper Karissa Dominick had nine saves and Chandler Gallant led the Hornets with four shots.
Junior Elizabeth McGee and sophomore Bryanna Marinari were named to the All-Tournament team.
McGee scored the tying goal in a 1-1 quarterfinal game versus top-seeded Bridgewater and then was one of five women to convert during the penalty kick shootout.
Marinari anchored a back line that allowed just two goals in 200 minutes of ODAC Tournament play.
College field hockey: SU puts 2 on ODAC All-Tournament team
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University graduate student Kelsey Jones and junior Elise Velasquez were each named to ODAC All-Tournament team on Sunday.
Jones is now a five-time ODAC All-Tournament honoree. In two tournament games this season, the 2021 NFHCA All-America had a goal for two points.
Velasquez, a defender, earned first team All-ODAC honors as well as being a second team All-Region selection last year.
College volleyball: SU’s Warter named All-ODAC
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University junior outside hitter Jillian Warter was named to the All-ODAC Second Team in selections announced Sunday.
Warter led SU in kills (313), kills per set (3.3), points scored (331.5) and sets played (94). The Leesburg native added 181 digs and 19 blocks.
Warter was a Third Team All-ODAC selection in 2020 and 2021.
