The Virginia High School League has clarified the difference between participants and spectators so it can comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s new COVID-19 guidelines that reduce in-person gatherings from 250 to 25 spectators.
For sports events, “participants” are players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services. All others attending contests will be considered spectators subject to the limit of 25 allowed.
Ultimately, for each school district, it will be up to local officials to decide how many spectators, if any, will be allowed to attend sports events. And even though Northam has approved the VHSL’s plans for returning to competition, it will also be up to local officials involved with each school district to grant clearance for their schools to play.
The VHSL winter sports season is scheduled to kick off with basketball practice on Dec. 7 and practice for the other winter sports on Dec. 14. The first basketball play date is Dec. 21, and the rest of the winter sports can start participating in events on Dec. 28.
The VHSL has a webinar on its website that discusses “the [National Federation of State High School Associations] Network & Streaming Opportunities” but none of the local high schools have announced official plans yet for online streaming for sports events.
Hornets release schedules for four sports
WINCHESTER — In tandem with the ODAC, Shenandoah University announced the spring 2021 schedules for field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball on Thursday.
The four programs all had fall seasons postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Field hockey and volleyball each have a full round-robin schedule.
Field hockey will play on Tuesdays and Fridays and hosts Ferrum (March 12), Eastern Mennonite (March 23), Bridgewater (March 26) and Roanoke (April 2) in its now eight-game schedule. A possible ninth ODAC contest against Sweet Briar (April 9) is to be added pending the reintroduction of the Vixens into the conference schedule. Sweet Briar has played field hockey as an independent for the past three seasons.
Volleyball maintains its normal single round-robin league slate that features three tri-matches and six single matches. Playing on Thursdays and Saturdays, the Hornets open the schedule by hosting Hollins and Randolph in a tri-match (March 13). SU also hosts Virginia Wesleyan (March 21), Guilford (April 3) and Ferrum (April 25).
Men’s and women’s soccer both play an unbalanced eight-game league schedule with games on Thursdays and Sundays.
Women’s soccer hosts Sweet Briar (Feb. 21), Emory & Henry (Feb. 28), Washington & Lee (March 25) and Randolph (April 4).
Men’s soccer welcomes Roanoke (March 7), Lynchburg (March 18), Randolph (March 21) and Randolph-Macon (April 4).
ODAC titles for all four sports will be played in four-team postseason tournaments: Men’s and women’s soccer (April 8), field hockey (April 14) and volleyball (May 1).
SU makes hire for administrative staff
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bridget Lyons announced Thursday the addition of DeShon Foxx to the department’s administrative team.
Foxx, a former wide receiver at the University of Connecticut who was signed by two NFL teams, joins the department as the first-ever assistant athletic director for student success, inclusion, and equity. In addition to those areas, he will also serve as the department’s compliance director and have a leadership role with the department’s RED (racial equity and diversity) team.
A Lynchburg native, Foxx most recently was an assistant professor and assistant football coach at Washington & Lee.
In his final two seasons combined at UConn, Foxx caught 73 passes for 913 yards and three touchdowns. Foxx was signed by the Seattle Seahawks (2015, 2016) and the New York Jets (2017), but did not play in a regular-season game with either team.
Foxx begins his full-time duties in January.
