A “Let Them Play” rally was held on Monday in Richmond outside the Virginia State Capitol building in hopes of influencing state officials to permit school sports to start earlier than December, but the Virginia High School League is committed to its condensed-season model that currently calls for the 2020-21 sports year to start in December.
On Aug. 24, the VHSL released a “Championships + 1” schedule to go along with its condensed-season model, which calls for winter sports to begin in December, fall sports to begin in February and spring sports to begin in April. On Monday, the VHSL stated that the organization intends on finalizing the “Championships + 1” schedule when it meets on Thursday.
“We fully understand and support the passion of high school sports from our school communities, parents, and students. From Day 1, we have been committed to getting our students participating in activities safely and responsibly. There has been a tremendous amount of input and cooperation from principals, superintendents, activity directors, coaches, and members of various communities.
“The VHSL and its member schools have worked tirelessly over the past several months to create a plan for our students to participate in VHSL-sponsored athletics and activities. Our Executive Committee will meet this Thursday to approve and adopt our ‘Championships + 1’ schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities season. This schedule provides every VHSL sponsored activity a season during the FY2021 year.
“VHSL staff and Executive Committee will continue to work in cooperation the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) to develop a list of recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities.”
Hollidge wins Red Nininger Memorial in Winchester
WINCHESTER — Dale Hollidge found victory lane for the first time this year in the Super Late Model Division, taking the Red Nininger Memorial on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
Allen Brannon jumped out to an early lead. As the laps wound down during the caution-free race, Hollidge moved up to the rear bumper of the Brannon machine. Using the top to his advantage Hollidge made his way around the leader with a Lap 18 pass to take the lead and never looked back. Brannon took second and Devin Brannon, Tyler Bare and James Lichliter rounded out the top five.
The USAC East Coast Sprint Cars made their first visit to the speedway after being rescheduled from earlier in the year. As the green flag dropped, outside pole sitter Carmen Perigo powered to the lead. Steven Drevicki mounted a charge to move from his sixth-place starting position to third before the race was halfway over, then moved to second. On lap 23 of 25 Drevicki was able to get under Perigo in turns one and two and took the lead. Perigo would try his best to get back around Drevicki, but was unable to do so and settled for second. Alex Bright, Kenny Miller III and Kyle Spence rounded out the top five.
Chris Arnold dominated the Modified race after taking the lead on the first lap. Cody Williams, Mike Corbin, Mike Franklin and Booper Bare came up behind him.
Chris Bohrer found his way to victory lane for the first time in the Vintage Car class, one day after his father passed away. Bohrer dedicated the win to his father. “I wasn’t going to race tonight, but I knew my dad would want me to,” said Bohrer in a news release. “I know he was right there in the car with me. This one is for him.”
