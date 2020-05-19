CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School League released a statement on Tuesday stating is it developing plans for the reopening of fall athletics and activities based on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives on when students can to return to school, when schools can return to practice, and when schools can return to competition.
VHSL staff continues to meet regularly with region superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). The VHSL staff will begin meeting with Coach Advisory Committees of fall sports to discuss developing reopening plans. The goal is to develop plans for multiple scenarios related to start dates, safety measures for resuming practices, regular season schedules, and state playoffs for fall sports.
The VHSL will meet on June 25 to discuss if July out-of-season practice is possible and what to do about the fall season. Football practice starts July 30 and practice for the rest of the fall sports starts Aug. 3.
“We know much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in a news release. “We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities. It is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers. Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable.
“We continue to fully support our Governor’s directives, work with advisory groups, government agencies, other states, and medical experts to come up with a safe and sound plan to implement sports and activities for the fall.”
In addition, Haun serves on the Virginia Department of Education Return to School Recovery Task Force and VHSL associate executive director Tom Dolan, director of communications Mike McCall and Haun have provided ongoing recommendations to the Return To School Committee for VDOE.
As a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the VHSL works closely with other states in developing guidelines for the reopening of sports, as well as monitoring NCAA reopening guidelines.
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will use the National Federation of State High School Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities to create guidelines for Virginia’s schools.
SU’s Morton named track All-America
NEW ORLEANS — Shenandoah University senior Elijah Morton has been named All-America for indoor track & field in selections announced Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.
Because the NCAA Division III Championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTFCCCA Executive Committee voted to designate all initial qualifiers for NCAA Division III Championships as All-Americans. Normally, the top eight finishers in each event earn All-American status.
Morton qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60 meters. His best time this year was 6.90 seconds at the ODAC Indoor Championships.
Morton, a two-time All-ODAC honoree who was recently named as the Outstanding Male Athlete in the Shenandoah University Class of 2020, becomes the men’s track & field program’s first-ever All-America honoree.
“I am so proud of Elijah,” said SU head track coach Andy Marrocco in a news release. “I know how disappointed he was when nationals were canceled and I have no doubt he would have earned All-America honors if the championships were held as scheduled. This is a fitting way for the USTFCCCA to recognize those student-athletes for their very successful seasons.”
