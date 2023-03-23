Clarke County’s Regina Downing was named the Coach of the Year and Eagles players Alainah McKavish and Keira Rohrbach were named to the Class 2 All-State girls’ basketball teams in selections announced Thursday by the Virginia High School League.
Now in her 10th year as head coach, Downing guided the Eagles to a 25-5 record and the Class 2 title with a 45-41 win over defending champion Central of Wise County. Clarke County’s state championship is its first since 2007. The Eagles also won the Bull Run District regular-season and the Region 2B titles.
McKavish was named to the First Team. She led the Eagles in scoring (14.1 points per game), rebounding (6.5), field goal percentage (48.7 on 134-of-275 shooting), free throw percentage (76.5 on 127-of-166 shooting) and 3-point percentage (37.5 on 15-of-40 shooting). McKavish also averaged 2.8 steals per game.
Rohrbach was named to the Second Team. She ranked second on the team in scoring (8.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.0), averaged 2.5 steals, and made 77 of 113 free throws (68.1 percent).
Emmah McAmis of Central (Wise) is the Class 2 Player of Year. Other notable selections are Strasburg’s Macy Smith and John Marshall’s Jaedyn Cook (First Team) and Central-Woodstock’s Makenna Painter, Luray’s Jaidyn McClung and Brunswick’s Alexandria Harrison (Second Team).
Boys' tennis: Handley 6, James Wood 3
WINCHESTER — Visiting Handley defeated James Wood to remain unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Thursday.
The Judges are 3-1 (3-0 district) and the Colonels are 2-1 (0-1).
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Ty Dickson 9-8 (8-6); No. 3 Jack Boye 8-1; No. 4 Carter Bessette 9-7; No. 5 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-2. James Wood: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-3; No. 6 David Hutchins 8-3.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Nathan Thomas-Boye 8-6; No. 2 Dickson-Bessette 8-4. James Wood: Lane Pugh-Hutchins 8-3.
Clarke County 9, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County improved to 2-1 with a non-district win over Skyline on Thursday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-2; No. 2 Preston Bernier 8-5; No. 3 Jack Lucier 8-1; No. 4 Ethan Ellis 8-2; No. 5 Thomas Dalton 8-3; No. 6 Jonathan Westbrook 8-3. Doubles: No. 1 Dalton/Lucier 8-4; No. 2. Pritchard/Ellis 8-3; No. 3 Bernier/Westbrook 8-1.
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 5, Fauquier 4
WARRENTON — James Wood defeated Fauquier in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Thursday despite forfeiting No. 5 and No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. The Colonels are 3-1.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-1; No. 2 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 3 Julia Taylor 8-0; Doubles: No. 1 Linares/Delawder 8-0; No. 2 Taylor/Lily Dodson 8-0.
Sherando 7, Harrisonburg 2
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 3-0 with a non-district win over Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1. Michaela Koch 8-0; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 8-2; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-0; No. 4 Katie Freilich 8-5; No. 5 Gabriella Koch 8-1. Doubles: No. 1. M. Koch/G. Koch 8-0; No. 2 Woolever/Lia Gannon 8-0.
Clarke County 5, Skyline 4
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County won two of three doubles matches to pull out a victory over Skyline on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 2-1.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 4 Mary V. Simmons 8-1; No. 5 Isabella Concha 9-8 (7-5 tiebreaker); No. 6 Jenna Stallsworth 9-7. Doubles winners: No. 2 Lily Hayton-Simmons 8-0; No. 3 Concha-Kylie Prazinko 8-6.
Handley 9, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped only five games in defeating Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Judges are 3-1 (2-1 district).
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-0; No. 2 Page Brubaker 8-0; No. 3 Tess McAllister 8-2; No. 4 Lindsay Pifer 8-0; No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-0; No. 6 Julia O'Connor 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Grace Meehan-T. McAllister 8-3; No. 2 Sophia McAllister-Pifer 8-0; No. 3 Bessette-O'Connor 8-0.
Baseball: Millbrook 22, Warren Co. 2 (5)
FRONT ROYAL — Nate Brookshire went 5-for-5 with two homers and three doubles to lead Millbrook's offensive onslaught against Warren County in a contest that was halted by the mercy rule after five innings on Thursday.
The Pioneers scored in each inning, including 12 in the top of the fifth. Brookshire had a three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth as he drove in seven runs and scored four. Five different players had multiple hits for Millbrook, who amassed 18 total.
Other Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan 3-3 (double), 5 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 walks; Tanner Barb 2-4 (homer), 4 RBIs; Hogan Newlin 2-3, 3 runs; Colin Stephanites 2-4, 2 runs; Micah George 3 runs; Chase Ford double, 2 RBIs; Devin Reid (WP), 3 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Skyline 5, Sherando 4
STEPHENS CITY — Skyline rallied from a three-run deficit after one inning, scoring twice in the top of the sixth to knock off Sherando on Thursday.
The Hawks scored on a bunt and a groundout in the six to pull out the win, despite getting just four hits against the Warriors (4-2). Sherando hitters struck out 13 times in the loss.
Sherando leaders: Tyler Strosnider 2-4 (2 doubles) 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Neil Holborn 2-4; Brady Largent RBI; Trey Williams 2 stolen bases; Gary Keats 5.2 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 4 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Mountain View 4, Clarke County 3
NEW MARKET — Mountain View's Seth Moomaw singled with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Generals a walk-off Bull Run District win over Clarke County on Thursday.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings. The Eagles are 2-2 overall and in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Aiden Wagner 6 innings, 4 earned runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts, left the game after hitting the leadoff batter in the seventh; Camden McCarty 1-3, double, 2 RBIs; Theodore Wood 1-2, triple, walk, RBI; Hunter Norton 1-2, run, walk.
Liberty 11, Handley 9
BEALETON — Liberty outlasted Handley to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Eagles led 6-0 after one inning, 8-4 after, 8-7 after three, 11-8 after four and 11-9 after five. The Judges (1-5, 0-2 district) got the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning but a groundout ended the game.
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts on mound, 2-5, double, RBI; Dylon Moxley 3-4, 3 RBIs; Charlie Allen 2-3, double; Griffin Hott 2-4, RBI.
Softball: James Wood 15, Fauquier 5 (5)
WINCHESTER — In a rematch of last year's Class 4 Northwestern District championship game, James Wood scored eight runs in the second inning to take a 9-2 lead, then closed the game out with six runs in the fifth to win against Fauquier.
The Colonels are 4-0 (2-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Sydney Orndorff 2-4, 3-run home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Brynnen Williams 2-4, triple, 3 runs; Ellie Johnson 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Cadence Rieg 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Skyla Compton 1-3, RBI; Izzy McKee 2 runs, RBI.
Clarke County 13, Mountain View 0 (5)
QUICKSBURG — Madison Edwards hit for the cycle and went 4 for 4 with four runs and RBIs to lead Clarke County to five-inning victory over Mountain View in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
Anna Hornbaker allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out 10 batters in pitching the shutout for the Eagles (4-2, 3-1 district). Hornbaker also went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.
Other Clarke County leaders: Kendyl Lambert 2-2, 2 runs, double; Claire Unger 2-3, double, 3 runs, RBI; Brooke Choate 2-3, 2 runs; Emma Johnson, double.
Skyline 11, Sherando 3
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning and scored four runs in the fourth inning for an 11-2 lead en route to beating Sherando on Thursday.
The Warriors are 3-4.
Sherando leaders: Santanna Puller 2 RBIs; Madison Harris 1-1, 2 walks, 1 run; Jaeda Long, Kayla Grum 1-3; Lilian Wray 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Warren County 7, Millbrook 6 (8)
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County rallied from 5-1 deficit after two innings and a 6-4 deficit in the seventh to beat Millbrook in eight innings on Thursday night.
In the eighth inning, Madelyn Ramsey singled to left to lead off and advanced to second when an error was made on the play by the Pioneers (0-5), who made seven total errors. Taylor Wrye doubled to drive Ramsey in.
Millbrook leaders: Hailey Courtney 3-4; Jazmyne Scott 2-2, two RBIs; Jazmin Orr double, RBI; Emily Jeffries 1-2, RBI; Grace Badnek 1-3, RBI; Emma Martin 7 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 14 hits, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts in circle, 1-3, 2 runs.
Liberty 15, Handley 0 (5)
BEALETON — Liberty scored 10 runs in the first inning and three pitchers Handley to five hits as the Eagles won in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Judges are 1-5 (0-2 district).
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 2-2, triple; Alaina Daugherty 1-1.
Girls' soccer: Handley 8, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Emeryce Worrell scored four goals and had one assist to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Thursday.
The Judges are 2-1 (2-0 district).
Handley leaders: Payton Craig 2 goals, 1 assist; Mia Kern 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Stevens 1 goal; Madison Hobson 1 assist; Emma Westfall 4 saves.
James Wood 6, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Jolie Jenkins had three goals and McKenna Newcome had one goal and four assists to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Thursday.
The Colonels are 4-1 (2-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Jasmine Hackman, Allison Brant 1 goal each; Lydia Watson 1 assist; Jes Taylor 4 saves.
Independence 6, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando lost to Independence in a non-district game on Thursday and fell to 2-2.
Boys' soccer: Independence 3, Sherando 1
ASHBURN — Sherando led 1-0 at the half but lost to Indepedence in a non-district game on Thursday.
Brody Purtell scored and Conner Sanders had six saves for the Warriors (0-4).
