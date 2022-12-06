James Wood coach Adrienne Patrick was named the Coach of the Year and three local players received First Team honors to highlight the Virginia High School League Class 4 All-State volleyball selections released on Tuesday.
Patrick — the Colonels’ third-year head coach — guided James Wood to the first state championship in program history. The Colonels beat Grafton 3-0 in the Class 4 title match to cap a 26-1 season.
James Wood recorded its first perfect regular season in program history (20-0, including 12-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District for its first regular-season district title since 2019) and also won the Region 4C title for its first-ever regional title.
Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller earned All-State honors for the second straight year. Koeller — who received Second Team honors in 2021 — led the Pioneers with 850 assists and 88 aces, ranked second with 59 blocks, tied for second with 184 digs, and also had 92 kills.
Koeller — who will play for NCAA Division I Bryant University in Rhode Island next year — was previously named as the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year.
The only two freshmen on the All-State teams are the only two freshmen on James Wood’s roster. Outside hitter Kennedy Spaid led the Colonels in kills (313) and also had 128 digs, 30 aces and 13 blocks. Outside hitter/defensive specialist Brenna Corbin ranked second on the team in kills (163) and digs (248) and third in aces (58). Both players were previously named to the All-Region and All-District First Team.
Grafton junior outside hitter Alexis Keeter was selected as the Player of the Year. Committed to playing beach volleyball at NCAA Division I Florida Gulf Coast University, Keeter had 523 kills, 56 aces, 36 blocks and 319 digs for the Clippers (28-3).
Boys' basketball: Skyline 79, Clarke County 57
BERRYVILLE — Trailing 15-13 after one quarter, Skyline outscored Clarke County 28-13 in the second quarter for 41-28 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Eagles in non-district action on Tuesday.
The Hawks led 63-40 after three quarters against Clarke County (1-1).
Leaders: Skyline: Zack Diggs 29 points. Clarke County: Will Booker 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Michael Kerr-Hobert 9 points, 4 steals, 2 assists; Caidan Broy 9 points, 2 steals; Moses Day 9 points; Tyler Sansom 4 assists.
Spotswood 100, Handley 72
PENN LAIRD — Handley dropped its second matchup this season against high-scoring Spotswood.
Spotswood raced to a 52-35 halftime lead and blew the game open by outscoring the Judges (1-3) by a 32-13 margin in the third quarter.
Handley leaders: Ryan Pratt 14 points; Jaevon Brisco 12 points; Amari Brown 9 points; Brian Trammel 8 points.
Girls' basketball: Central 49, James Wood 48
WINCHESTER — James Wood's fourth-quarter comeback fell a point short in a loss to Central on Tuesday.
The Falcons outscored the Colonels (1-1) by a 23-6 margin in the third quarter to take a 40-24 lead into the final period.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 29 points; Jolie Jenkins 8 points; Nayah Edwards 4 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Clarke County 38, Skyline 30
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 2-0 on the season by winning a low-scoring affair over Skyline on Tuesday.
The two teams were tied 4-4 after one quarter. The Eagles led 15-13 at the half and 30-26 after three quarters.
Leaders: Clarke County: Keira Rorhbach 13 points; Alainah McKavish 7 points, Hailey Evans 5 points. Skyline: Jamie Kelly 11 points.
Basketball: Handley to honor Douglas School
Handley will hold a “Douglas Bulldogs Night” on Jan. 6 during a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader against James Wood at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Douglas School educated Black students from the city of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966.
The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow at 7:30 p.m. Both the Handley girls’ and boys’ teams will wear replica uniforms of the Douglas Bulldog squads.
During halftime of the boys’ game, all Douglas alumni will be recognized in a ceremony on the court. Additionally, a historical account of the Douglas School will be displayed in the lobby that evening.
Cash tickets are available at the door for $6 or online tickets may be purchased through Go Fan at https://gofan.co/app/events/789378?schoolId=VA24909.
Swimming: Sherando sweeps Handley
WINCHESTER — The Sherando boys won 128-18 and the girls win 120-47 in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Tuesday with Handley at Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial building.
Sherando boys' winners: Austin Forrer (200-meter free, 2:27.42, 400 free, 5:10.62); Toby Winston (100 fly, 1:06.95, 100 back 1:12.01); Evan Mercer (200 IM, 2:34.70); Ian Liang (100 free, 1:04.69); Jackson Hepner (100 breast, 1:33.59); 200 medley relay (Mercer, Forrer, Winston, Jack Ubert) 2:04.92; 200 free relay (Hepner, Aiden Callas, Christian Herrera, Joe Moe) 2:01.42; 400 free relay (Ubert, Mercer, Hepner, Winston) 4:19.16.
Handley boys' winner: Lucas Mammano (50 free, 28.03).
Sherando girls' winners: Taylor Smith (200 IM, 2:25.57); Chelsey Jones (100 fly, 1:11.00); Madelyn Twigg (100 free, 1:03.91); Madison Reed (100 breast, 1:24.63); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Reed, Jones, Ellie Luong) 2:11.39; 200 free relay (Jones, E. Luong, Gracie Defibaugh, Smith) 2:00.73; 400 free relay (Twigg, Reese Luong, Jones, Smith) 4:32.29.
Handley girls' swimmers: Grace Morgan (200 free, 2:14.40, 400 free, 4:42.51); Sullivan Morefield (50 free, 30.56); Laura Salley (100 back, 1:24.14).
Walker named to U.S. goalball team
Winchester native Sean Walker is one of six men who have been selected to compete for the United States at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championships that will take place Thursday through Dec. 16 in Matosinhos, Portugal.
This year’s tournament provides the first chance for countries to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Sixteen teams will compete in two groups, and two teams will advance to Paris. The U.S. team will have seven consecutive days of round-robin competition. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Dec. 15 and the medal matches are on Dec. 16.
The 23-year-old Walker scored six goals in eight matches to help the U.S. place second at the Goalball Americas Championships in Sao Paolo, Brazil, in February, which qualified the U.S. for the IBSA competition.
Five SU athletes earn ODAC AoW honors
Five Shenandoah University athletes have been selected as Old Dominion Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week for their performances from Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Madisen Kimble was selected for the first time in women’s basketball after averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in wins over Eastern Mennonite and Lynchburg.
Against Lynchburg in an 80-48 win on Saturday, the junior point guard scored a career-high 23 points on a season-best 8-of-14 shooting. She also had season-high totals in assists and rebounds with six each.
Junior Dylan Weaver was selected for wrestlers at 165 pounds and heavier.
Weaver, a 2022 NCAA regional place-winner, finished third at 174 pounds at the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah University. Weaver went 5-1 with two wins by major decision, a technical fall and a fall. In the third-place match, he was a 15-4 major decision winner over David Reinhart from Mount Union.
In indoor track & field, graduate student Tucker Kindig and senior Kiara Felston were named as the men’s and women’s field athletes of the week, respectively, and senior Miles Moore earned the men’s track athlete award.
At Saturday’s VMI Team Challenge, Kindig broke the ODAC record for the weight throw by more than a meter with a toss of 19.27. He won the event by four meters.
Felston finished third and broke the ODAC record in the weight throw (16.74) and was eighth in the shot put (10.67).
Moore finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 21.96 seconds that broke his own school record of 22.10 set in 2020. The senior also finished fourth in the 60 (6.97).
