The Virginia High School League released its final alignment plan for the four-year cycle that will run from 2023-24 to 2026-27 on Friday after its Executive Committee gave its approval.
As expected, Sherando will be in Region 4D after the VHSL Alignment Appeals Committee voted in August in favor of the Warriors' appeal to not be moved up to Class 5 based on incorrect average daily membership (ADM) numbers.
Other schools in the 15-school Region 4D will be Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, Amherst, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, E.C. Glass, George Washington-Danville, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Liberty-Bealeton, Mecklenburg, Orange County and Salem.
Clarke County will be in Region 2B with Buckingham County, Central, Fort Defiance, Luray, Madison County, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg and Stuarts Draft.
Schools in the same region do not necessarily have to compete against each other during the regular season. Most teams play teams within their district during the regular season.
The four Winchester-Frederick County schools will still be in the Class 4 Northwestern District along with Liberty. Fauquier and Kettle Run will move down to the Class 3 Northwestern District. Clarke County competes in the Bull Run, which will be reduced from nine to eight next year with the departure of East Rockingham, which is moving up to Class 3.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Handley 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday in a Class 4 Northwestern District match at the Judges' Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Colonels improved to 9-0 (5-0 district) while the Judges fell to 4-7, 0-5.
James Wood leaders: Hannah McCullough 13 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces; Kennedy Spaid 11 kills; Melia Burch, Ella Kelchner 4 kills each; Lexi Taylor 6 aces.
Clarke County 3, Madison County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Madison County in a Bull Run District match on Thursday 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17.
The Eagles are 6-4 (5-2 Bull Run).
Clarke County leaders: Karly Erickson 5 aces; Marlee Backover 32 assists; Anna Spencer 15 kills; Bailey Mayo 11 kills; Gracie Brown, Keira Rohrbach 5 blocks each; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 24 digs.
