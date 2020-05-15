Gov. Ralph Northam has loosened his restrictions on some of the state’s businesses, but that doesn’t mean high school sports teams can hold out of season practice.
The Virginia High School issued a news release on Friday stating that is has received numerous inquiries from school divisions regarding out of season practice guidelines for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. But it stated that all out of season practice and activities are canceled until further notice. The VHSL will meet on June 25 to discuss if out of season practice is possible in July.
The current relaxing of Northam’s stay at home order applies only to businesses. Schools remain closed and in-school facility use is off-limits.
The VHSL will continue to follow all protocols and guidelines issued from Northam, the Center for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
Once Northam declares schools can re-open and guidelines are provided for the reopening, the VHSL will work with its Executive Committee to draw up protocols and guidelines for resuming athletic activities. The VHSL asks every member school to support Northam’s directives and the Department of Education during this time.
The VHSL stated every decision will be made in compliance with those orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of student-athletes and the public, and added safety will always be its No. 1 priority.
SU announces women’s golf scheduleWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head golf coach Scott Singhass announced on Friday his team will have five tournaments on its fall schedule.
For the fourth straight year, the Hornets — the 2019 runner-up at the ODAC Championships — open the fall campaign with the two-day Lynn Schweizer Invitational hosted by Denison University, which will take place on Sept. 5-6 in Granville, Ohio.
The second-ever VSGA Intercollegiate is next on Sept. 11-12, once again hosted by Christopher Newport, before Shenandoah finishes the month with the Bridgewater Tournament on Sept. 28-29 at Lakeview Golf Club.
The final two tournaments will both be hosted by the Hornets.
SU will compete in the Greene Turtle Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal on Oct. 3-4 before wrapping up the fall season by hosting an invitational at Beechwood Country Club in Ahoskie, N.C., on Oct. 24-25.
Bowling Green drops baseball programBowling Green has dropped baseball as part of a move to ease financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school says it’s reducing its athletic budget by $2 million. “This is a very difficult, but necessary, decision,” athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said. “As a baseball alumnus, my heart breaks for the families affected by this decision.”
Athletic director Bob Moosbrugger added the school will honor scholarship agreements through graduation and will assist student-athletes who want to transfer.
Bowling Green’s move came one day after Akron, another member of the Mid-American Conference, dropped three sports because of fiscal hardship caused by the virus outbreak. Earlier this week, the MAC announced it is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, to save money.
Former Redskin Dunbar accused in robberyMIAMI — Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and former Washington Redskins and now Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday.
Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
— From staff and wire reports
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
All-Star player, Yanks’ GM Watson dies at 74
Bob Watson, an All-Star slugger who became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74.
The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 seasons in a baseball career spanning six decades, announced his death Thursday night. The team did not provide details, but son Keith wrote on Twitter that he died in Houston from kidney disease.
Watson, nicknamed “The Bull,” made the All-Star team in 1973 and ’75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice while hitting in the middle of the Astros’ lineup. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history — on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.
He also played for Boston (1979), the Yankees (1980–82) and Atlanta Braves (1982–84), finishing with a .295 career batting average with 184 home runs, 989 RBIs and 1,826 runs scored while primarily playing first base and left field. Watson also hit .371 in 17 career postseason games.
