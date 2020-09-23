The Virginia High School approved the mid-cycle region alignment plan for all but Class 4 during its Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.
By tabling the decision on the region alignment for Class 4, the VHSL is giving Region 4B more time to come up with a plan to make Class 4 more balanced in terms of school representation beginning with the 2021-22 school year. In the proposed alignment plan, Region 4B has 20 schools, Region 4C has 16, Region 4A has 13 and Region 4D has eight. Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are in Region 4C.
The current four-year alignment is set to last through 2022-23, but adjustments can be made two years into the cycle based on changing enrollments. Region 4B currently has 16 schools, but Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina are moving down from Class 5 while Western Albemarle is moving up from Class 3. Only Caroline is leaving the region.
VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said there isn’t a timeline for a plan. The VHSL’s next scheduled Executive Committee meeting will take place in February.
On Sept. 2, the VHSL Appeal Committee denied Region 4B’s request to split Class 4 into eight regions by a 5-0 vote. In most sports, only the top two teams from each region advance to state competition.
Clarke County is in Region 2B, which will have 10 schools. The rest of the region features new addition Central and holdovers Buckingham County, East Rockingham, Luray, Madison County, Page County, Stonewall Jackson, Strasburg and Stuarts Draft. Buffalo Gap and Staunton are no longer in the region.
Wednesday’s Executive Committee also included some discussion about reducing the VHSL’s current six-classification system to a four-classification system once the current four-year alignment is completed at the end of the 2022-23 school year. In June, a VHSL ad hoc committee voted 14-6 to move forward with the development of a four-class model.
No documentation of what a four-class system would look like was presented at Wednesday’s meeting, but VHSL associate director Tom Dolan said the hope would be to have a first vote on a four-class system in February and a second vote in May.
Rawlings Tigers baseball to hold tryouts
The Rawlings Tigers Shenandoah Valley 13-and-under baseball team will hold tryouts at 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Pikeside Bowl field in Martinsburg, W.Va. The team will compete in the spring and summer of 2021.
To register, send a text message to Troy Barrett at 304-433-0601.
Crimson Tide picked to win SEC crownBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.
Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots. The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league.
The Gators edged Georgia 624 points to 613 in the East while Tennessee was picked to finish third. Alabama was a lopsided pick in the West with 660 points topping LSU (489) and Auburn (488).
The Crimson Tide also led the way with 13 players on the Preseason All-SEC team, including eight first-teamers. LSU had 10 and Georgia nine.
The media has correctly picked the champion only seven times since 1992.
Chargers doctor caused Taylor’s absenceCOSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.
Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Lynn said he wasn’t angry about what occurred because the mistake wasn’t intentional. “There were complications with the shot but I know the man [who gave it]. People make mistakes. It is something we will talk about internally,” Lynn said.
Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.
— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki and The Associated Press
Giants sign former Falcons halfback
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.
The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge hopes to have him ready for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.