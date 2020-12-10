Based on a Virginia Department of Health advisory, the Virginia High School League is requiring athletes to wear masks in most sports.
The VHSL issued a news release on Thursday night based on the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Ralph Northam earlier in the day. Northam is requiring people age 5-and-older to wear masks when they’re within six feet of other people.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun stated that the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the VDH and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The VHSL release states, “During times of substantial COVID-19 activity, VDH strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines.”
Haun said sports in which masks should not be worn are cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling, and swim and dive.
The VHSL release also states that “if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.”
The VHSL also announced that it will comply with Executive Order 72 capacity limits. For indoor sports, the limit on fans is still 25 people. For outdoor sports, the spectator limit is two guests per player.
Official basketball practice for the VHSL started on Monday, but none of the five local schools are participating as of yet. Clarke County will start basketball and swimming practice on Monday and is still determining the status of wrestling. The Winchester-Frederick County schools will evaluate the status of winter sports after they return from winter break on Jan. 4.
Marshall’s Johnson up for national award
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Millbrook graduate and Marshall University football redshirt senior free safety Nazeeh Johnson has been selected as a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy.
In its 11th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in the country who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.
Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with a NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department. Johnson arrived at Marshall as a preferred walk-on and did not receive a scholarship until prior to the 2018 season, his redshirt sophomore season.
Johnson is one of 67 nominees. The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on Jan. 4 to honor the three finalists and to announce the winner.
Johnson was a preseason All-Conference USA pick for the Thundering Herd (7-1, 4-1 Conference USA). Despite missing two games, Johnson has 35 tackles (19 solo) with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In a 42-14 over Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, Johnson had 13 tackles (nine solo) to go with a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the red zone.
He has been a captain for three games this season for the Herd, who have completed their regular season.
The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “Greater”, which was released in 2016.
