HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Heath Rudolph went unbeaten at 145 pounds to lead the Sherando wrestling team to a 10-0 record in the Hedgesville Duals over the weekend.
The Warriors had wins over Frankfort, Md., (69-10), Martinsburg, W. Va., (60-18), North Marion. W.Va., (54-20), Hidden Valley (66-12), Northern Garrett, Md., (54-29), Loudoun Valley (51-25), John Champe (49-27), Petersburg, W. Va. (57-16), Moorefield, W.Va., (57-18), and Berkeley Springs, W. Va. (48-29).
Top Sherando wrestlers: Rudolph (145) 10-0; Luke Waits (152) 9-1; Michael Gause (126) 7-1.
Colonels go 4-1 at Warren County Duals
FRONT ROYAL — The James Wood wrestling team placed second in the Warren County Duals on Saturday.
The Colonels, Warren County and Oakton each finished with 4-1 records, with the Wildcats getting the tiebreaker win by accumulating the most team points.
The Colonels defeated North Stafford (48-30), Wilson Memorial (43-30), Spotswood (58-21) and Oakton (44-36), while falling to Warren County (42-30).
James Wood leaders: Aidan Barton 5-0 (3 pins); Chris Nuss 5-0 (3 pins); Matt Alderman 5-0 (2 pins); Paul Ebersole 5-0 (4 pins); Joey Vitola 4-1 (4 pins); Sam Adkins 4-1 (4 pins).
Handley finishes 9-1 in duals
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Handley finished with a 9-1 record at the Hedgesville Duals over the weekend.
No match scores were reported.
Top Handley wrestlers: Mac Gordon 10-0; Hunter Thompson 10-0; Kingsley Menifee 10-0.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Sherando sweeps foes in quad
WOODSTOCK — Sherando captured all but two events and went 3-0 in a quad-meet Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Strasburg (69-25), Liberty (72-22) and Central (67-26).
Sherando event winners: Chelsey Jones (2:02.21 in 200-yard freestyle, 58.94 in 100 butterfly); Kyra Schultz (2:23.02 in 200 individual medley, 1:05.88 in 100 backstroke); Natalee Tusing (26.85 in 50 freestyle, 59.81 in 100 freestyle); 200 medley relay (Jordyn Jones, Schultz, Chesley Jones, Tusing) 1:59.75; 200 freestyle relay (Lillian Twigg, Hannah Motley, Addy Gannon, Lindley Armel) 1:55.27; 400 freestyle relay (Tusing, Jordyn Jones, Schultz, Chelsey Jones) 4:00.71.
Millbrook splits in tri-meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook went 1-1 in a tri-meet at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
The Pioneers defeated Clarke County (75-33), while falling against Turner Ashby (75-43). The Eagles also lost against Turner Ashby (88-24).
Millbrook winners: Lyddie Esslinger (29.22 in 50-meter freestyle, 1:12.02 in 100 backstroke); 400 freestyle relay (Olivia Webster, Emma Shipp, Avery Sigler, Esslinger) 4:51.50.
Clarke County winners: Kayla Sprincis (2:22.00 in 200 freestyle, 4:52.79 in 400 freestyle).
James Wood splits tri-meet
WINCHESTER — James Wood went 1-1 in a tri-meet on Friday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Colonels defeated Handley (185-88) and fell against Riverside (179-101). The Judges also lost against Riverside (219-54).
James Wood winners: Kimberly Warnagiris (2:34.71 in the 200-meter individual medley, 1:09.43 in the 100 butterfly) Paige Simko (29.00 in the 50 freestyle, 1:19.90 in the 100 breaststroke); 200 medley relay (Warnagiris, Simko, Leah Snapp, Lauren Masters) 2:08.13; 200 freestyle relay (Simko, Snapp, Warnagiris, Masters) 1:57.87.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Warriors roll in quad
WOODSTOCK — Sherando dominated in sweeping three other teams in a quad-meet on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Strasburg (61-33), Liberty (75-17) and Central (63-26).
Sherando winners: Peter Pham (1:57.28 in 200-yard freestyle; 55.90 in 100 butterfly); Trevor Cram (1:09.17 in 100 breaststroke); 200 medley relay (Ben Jensen, Cram, Pham, Derrian Britt) 1:53.67; 400 freestyle relay (Joshua Bauer, Jensen, Cram, Pham) 3:57.95.
Millbrook splits in tight meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook came out with a split in a competitive tri-meet that no matchup was decided by more than five points.
The Pioneers edged Clarke County (55-53) and fell to Turner Ashby (56-55). The Eagles fell to Turner Ashby (56-51).
Millbrook winners: Benjamin Rayburn (1:11.86 in 100-meter butterfly); Timothy McCarthy (1:02.81 in 100 freestyle, 1:14.09 in 100 backstroke)
Clarke County winners: Derek Sprincis (2:31.30 in 200 individual medley, 4:54.35 in 400 freestyle); Lowell Cooper (27.96 in 50 freestyle); 400 freestyle relay (Cooper, Logan Chaillet, Sprincis, Liam Whalen) 4:17.91.
Colonels split in tri-meet
WINCHESTER — James Wood netted a 1-1 split in a tri-meet Friday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Colonels defeated Handley (182-77) and dropped a decision against Riverside (199-80). The Judges also fell against Riverside (208-52).
James Wood winner: Paul Warnagiris (1:12.93 in 100-meter breaststroke).
Top Handley finisher: 2. Henry Fowler (1:10.15 in 100 backstroke).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hampshire 51, Sherando 28
HAMPSHIRE, W. Va. — Sherando fell to 2-2 on the season with a loss to the host at the Hampshire Tournament on Saturday.
Leaders — Sherando: Roxie McVeigh 10 points; Grace Burke 6 points; Hampshire: Gracie Fields 17 points.
Handley goes 0-2 in tourney
LEESBURG — Handley fell 36-31 against Freedom to finish 0-2 in the Heritage Tournament. The Judges fell 60-31 against Heritage on Friday.
In Saturday’s game, Hannah Yerkie led the Judges (1-2) with eight points and Ameerah Evans added seven. On Friday, Jadyn Washington netted nine points and Tierney Finley had six.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Skyline 75, Millbrook 65 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Skyline dominated in overtime to hand Millbrook (1-2) the loss on Friday.
Millbrook leaders: Taralle Hayden 19 points; Jordan Jackson 11 points; Tyson Stewart 10 points.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kesler, William Smith fall in title match
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Handley graduate Amanda Kesler made five saves but second-ranked William Smith College lost 1-0 to No. 1 Messiah College in the NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Messiah (23-1-2) avenged its only loss of the season, a 2-0 win by William Smith (21-2-2) on Sept. 7. The Falcons had a 10-8 shot advantage and scored in the 55th minute.
Kesler was named to the All-Tournament team. The sophomore finished her first full season as the starter with 15 shutouts, a 0.30 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 52, Roanoke 43
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University won its fifth straight by pulling away in the fourth quarter against Roanoke College on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
With the score tied at 30-30 early in the fourth, the Hornets (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) used a 16-4 run to put away the Maroons (4-3, 2-2).
Jordan Sondrol and Sierra St. Cyr lead SU with nine points each. Ragan Johnson grabbed seven rebounds. Whitney Hopson had 11 points for Roanoke.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hampden-Sydney 78, Shenandoah 73
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Shenandoah University suffered its first ODAC loss as Hampden-Sydney rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-4, 1-1) led 42-31 after Harry Wall’s basket with 17:33 left, but the Tigers (3-5, 1-1) rebounded and took a 60-56 lead with 7:43 left behind a 15-4 run. SU never got even again.
Christopher Chaney led the Hornets with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alan Dabney added 12 points and nine boards, while Zach Garrett also scored 12. Ryan Clements led five Tigers in double figures with 19 points. Jack Wyatt added 17 points and 14 rebounds.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SU’s Miller sets school mark
SALEM — Shenandoah’s University’s Emily Miller broke the school record for the 3,000 meters at the season-opening event at Roanoke College on Saturday.
Miller ran 10 minutes, 40.38 seconds in taking first place. She was one of 35 Hornets (20 men, 15 women) to set personal records.
In men’s competition, John Kindig won the weight throw with a toss of 15.03 meters. Elijah Morton broke the school record for the 60 with a time of 6.97 seconds. Former Sherando High School standout Kyle Holliday was fifth in the 60 high hurdles (9.12).
