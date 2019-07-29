STRASBURG — Strasburg scored four runs in the second inning and two in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead, and the Express went on to defeat the Winchester Royals 8-4 on Sunday night in the first game of their Valley Baseball League North Division first round playoff series.
Winchester (18-25) will try to even the best-of-three series with the Express (27-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Bridgeforth Field.
In Game 1, Zachary Scott's leadoff double in the second inning was one of four hits in the inning. Strasburg also had a walk and benefitted from an error.
Strasburg scored the first six runs of the game off Logan Walters (3-2), though only three runs were earned. Walters allowed nine hits (Winchester gave up a total of 13 overall) and three walks while striking out three batters.
The Royals scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to cut their deficit to 6-4 — Drenis Ozuna (2 for 5 with three RBIs) had a two-run single in the seventh — but Strasburg answered with runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Express did all their damage with two outs, recording three hits and a walk.
In addition to Ozuna — who delivered Winchester's first run with a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning — Winchester was also led by Masen Prososki (2 for 5 with a run), Eliel Martinez (2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and run) and John Dyer, who hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
The solo home runs were the only runs allowed by Strasburg starter Jose Torrealba (2-0), who allowed five hits, one walk and struck out batters. Also for the Express, Bryson Horne went 5 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Tyler Johnson hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Griffin Cheney went 2 for 4 with a double.
WINCHESTER SPEEDWAY
Feathers captures Lee Stultz Memorial
WINCHESTER — After winning in a brand new race car on July 20 at Hagerstown Speedway, Trever Feathers captured his second consecutive win in the vehicle in Saturday night's Lee Stultz Memorial at Winchester Speedway.
The win for Feathers is his second in the Late Model division this year at Winchester and was worth $3,000.
A win in the first heat placed Feathers on the pole for the start of the 35-lap main race and he made the most of his good fortune by leading every lap of the event. Eventual runner up Justin Weaver closed in late, but would not get close enough to mount a serious challenge.
"This new car is so strong." Feathers stated in a press release. "We got my car owner Larry Royston his first Late Model win at Hagerstown last weekend and to back it up with another here at Winchester tonight is a great feeling."
Ninth-starting Allen Brannon took third with Andy Anderson and Tyler Horst completing the top five.
In the make-up RUSH Crate Late Model main from July 20, Logan Roberson rolled to his fifth win of the season. Roberson took the lead from Scott Sweeney Jr. on the eighth lap and drove off uncontested from there. Devin Brannon, Jakob Piper, Scott Sweeney Jr and Jennae Piper rounded out the top-five.
The regularly scheduled RUSH Crate Late Model feature found current point leader Devin Brannon in victory lane for his second win of the season. Brannon, who lined up third for the start, drove by Mike Franklin, who head led from the outset, on the eighth lap to take the lead for good. Seventh-starting Logan Roberson took second with Jakob Piper, Mike Franklin and Jennae Piper trailing at the finish.
Rob Nichols earned his second win of the season in the 29-lap Sam Crouch Memorial Pure Stock event. Nichols tracked down early leader Buddy Wilson on the seventh lap to take the lead for good and beat out current class point leader Jeremy Tinsman. Ricky Feltner, Chris Sumption and Tony Catlett completed the top five.
Current point leader Cody Sumption continued his stellar season with his fifth win of the season in the 20-lap Enduro Stock contest. Sumption blasted from his second starting spot to the lead, and would not look back as he took the win over Dalton Dillman. Chuckie Johnson, Austin Nichols and Aaron Drummond rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.