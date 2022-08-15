GLEN ALLEN — Winchester’s Dylan Apfel (six innings) and Lane Herring (one inning) combined on a no-hitter as the Hornets defeated Pittsfield (Mass.) 5-3 on Monday in the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-year-old World Series at RF&P Park.
The game was delayed about seven hours from its scheduled 10 a.m. start time. Host Glen Allen’s game with Munster (Ind.) on Sunday night was halted in the seventh inning because of rain and did not resume until approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
Winchester improved to 1-2 and handed Pittsfield (2-1) its first loss in the five-team National Division. The Hornets will play West End (Pa.) in their final pool play game at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Apfel allowed three runs (one earned), four walks and struck out four batters for the win and Herring pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.
Playing as the visiting team, Winchester led 2-1 after one inning, 4-3 after six innings, then tacked on a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded bunt single by Apfel, who also scored a run and had a walk.
In the first inning, Pittsfield’s Christian Barry had a walk, stole second base, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout. With one out in the sixth inning, Pittsfield loaded the bases on two walks and an error. A groundout made it 4-2, and an error at first while Morris Fried was at the plate brought in another run to make it 4-3.
Winchester also was led offensively by Cade Delawder (2-for-3, run, walk, stolen base), Nicholas Usa (1-for-2, two runs), Brayden Phillips (1-for-3, RBI), Brady Smith (run, walk) and Cole Ritter (two walks, stolen base).
Hoffman wins Mid Atlantic Modified race
WINCHESTER — Three-time United Midwestern Promoters Series national champion Nick Hoffman won the Mid Atlantic Modified feature race in his first-ever appearance at the Winchester Speedway on Saturday night.
Andy Anderson started strong by going around the outside of pole-sitter Justin Cullum to take the lead going into Turn 1. By Lap 4, Cullum was challenging Anderson for the lead. On Lap 7, Cullum would slip just enough for Hoffman to get by and move into second.
As the leader began to navigate lapped traffic, Hoffman got a run under Anderson in Turn 1 and took the lead going down the back straightaway on Lap 9. Cole Nagle would spin in Turn 3 on the 11th lap to bring out the only caution of the 30-lap event. On the restart, Hoffman drove away from the field and built a lead of more than one straightaway at one point.
Michael Altobelli Jr. would make his way around Anderson and take the second position on Lap 23. Hoffman, Altobelli and Anderson took the top three spots. Cullum was fourth and TJ DeHaven placed fifth.
The first feature of the night was for the hobby stock division. Jason Wilkins jumped to the early lead from his outside pole position and led the rest of the way. Kristopher Hutton finished second, followed by Cody Sumption, Davin Kaiser and Rob Wilson.
In the limited late model division, pole-sitter James Lichliter fell behind outside pole-sitter, Johnathan DeHaven, but Lichliter would eventually take the lead after the field slowed on Lap 13 for traffic. DeHaven finished second, and Austin Stover, Bubby Tharp Jr. and Brad Omps rounded out the Top 5.
In the pure stock division, front row starters Walter Crouch and Chuckie Johnson battled side-by-side for the first six laps and swapped the lead at various points. Crouch edged ahead of Johnson and solidly took the lead on Lap 7. Johnson finished second and was followed by Michael Carter, Buddy Wilson and Brandon Lowery.
