The Winchester Royals lost 4-3 to Front Royal in Valley Baseball League action on Saturday night at Bridgeforth Field.
In the bottom of the ninth, Winchester (8-8) cuts it deficit to 4-3 on an RBI single by Will Long (2 for 4) that put runners on first and second with two outs, but Front Royal (7-12) pitcher Salvatore Ferro completed a two-inning save by getting a strikeout. Ferro allowed one run (earned), two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.
Front Royal’s Ezekiel Gongola (3-0) started and pitched five innings, allowing two runs (both earned), six hits, four walks and struck out one batter.
Winchester was also led by Nate Furman (2 for 4 with two runs and a double) and Austin Bulman (2 for 5). Garrett Gainey (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run (earned) and two walks in one-third of an inning spanning the fifth and sixth (Gainey walked the leadoff batter in the sixth before departing). The Cardinals scored a run in both innings to take a 3-2 lead.
