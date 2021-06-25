WOODSTOCK — Woodstock defeated Winchester by the scores of 1-0 and 4-1 in a Valley Baseball League doubleheader on Thursday at Central High School.
In Game 1, the River Bandits’ Marco Martinez hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, one of three hits for Woodstock (13-5).
The Royals (7-7) — who also had three hits — advanced runners to second in both the second and third innings but could not score against the River Bandits’ Anthony Arguelles (2-0, six innings, three hits, three walks, eight strikeouts).
Mason Lytle, Cristian De Guzman and Colin Smith each had singles for Winchester. Guzman had a stolen base. Kobe Head (0-1) started and pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed one earned run, three hits, three walks and struck out four batters.
In Game 2, each team had four hits, with Woodstock scoring single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings and the Royals scoring in the top of the fifth to cut their deficit to 2-1.
The Royals were led by Austin Bulman (2 for 3), Nate Furman (1 for 4, RBI) and Garrett Kennedy (1 for 3).
Winchester’s Michael Darrell-Hicks (1-1) started and did not allow any hits in two innings, but he gave up two runs. There was a walk, an error by Darrell-Hicks, a hit batter and a wild pitch in the second inning. After Darrell-Hicks walked leadoff batter Skyler Trevino in the third, Jordan Wimpelburg replaced him, and Trevino moved to second on a fielder’s choice, stole third and scored on an error at third base.
Woodstock’s Brandon Haggerty (2-1) started and pitched five innings, allowing one earned run, three hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Conor Miller entered the game in the seventh and put the tying run on base with a hit and a walk but struck out Furman for his second strikeout of the inning and fifth save.
Winchester Post 21 loses season opener
WARRENTON — The Winchester Post 21 Renegades fell 11-4 to Warrenton Post 72 in it season opener on Thursday night.
Winchester led 2-0 after the top of the third and was tied 3-3 through five innings, but Warrenton exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning. Post 72 had nine total hits.
Winchester — which had nine hits and five errors — was led by Matthew Sipe (3 for 5 with a double, triple and two runs), Tim Hughes (2 for 3 with a run) and Luke Lyman and Logan Hartigan (a hit and RBI each). Hughes started and took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned), four hits and one walk while striking out three batters in five-plus innings.
Defending champ Halep pulls out of WimbledonDefending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday’s draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.
The reigning women’s champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.
Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.
The top-seeded Djokovic will have a lot at stake when play begins at the All England Club on Monday.
Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, seeks a 20th major title, which would tie the men’s record shared by Federer and Nadal; he can move closer to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open in February and the French Open this month; he will be trying to win his third consecutive trophy, and sixth overall, at Wimbledon.
Federer, who turns 40 on Aug. 8, is coming off a pair of operations to his right knee last year and has played only eight matches in the past 16 months.
While Djokovic pursues Slam No. 20, Serena Williams will once again take a shot at No. 24, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in tennis history. She is seeded sixth.
If Williams gets to the quarterfinals, her opponent could be No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who lost to Halep in the semifinals two years ago. Other potential women’s quarterfinals, based on seedings: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 7 Iga Swiatek, and No. 4 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.
The possible men’s quarterfinals: Djokovic vs No. 5 Andrey Rublev, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut, Federer vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, vs. No. 6 Federer, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini.
