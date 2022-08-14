GLEN ALLEN — Winchester is off to an 0-2 start at the 13-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball World Series after falling 9-6 to Manassas on Friday and 6-5 in eight innings to Willamette (Ore.) on Saturday.
On Saturday, Southeast Region champion Winchester was no-hit through six innings but scored four runs in the seventh inning to make it 5-5. With the score 5-2, Cade Delawder drove in three runs on a two-out, bases-loaded triple to tie the game 5-5 and help send the game to extra innings.
Willamette won the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as a result of an error in center field to lead off, a sacrifice bunt that moved Maddix Waldrop to second base, and a double to right field by Conner Clift.
Other leaders for the Winchester Hornets against Willamette (1-1) were Lane Herring and Brayden Phillips (each 1-3, run, RBI), Nicholas Usa (run, two walks), Dylan Apfel (two walks, stolen base) and Brady Smith (one shutout, hitless inning with two walks).
On Friday against Virginia state champion Manassas, Winchester led 4-0 after two innings but Manassas scored five runs in the third inning and three in the fourth inning for an 8-4 lead.
The Hornets were led by Herring (3-3, three RBIs, walk); Smith (2-4, 2 runs, walk); Delawder (2-5, double, two runs); Usa (2-5, two runs, SB); and Apfel and Tripp Fitzgerald (one RBI each).
After three days of pool play (each team plays four games), Winchester is in last in the five-team National Division. Pittsfield (Mass.) is in first (2-0), West End (Pa.) is second (2-1), Willamette is in third and Manassas is in fourth (1-2). The top three teams in the National and American divisions advance to the World Series bracket while the bottom two teams in each division will go to the consolation bracket.
This is the first time a Winchester Baseball team has advanced to a Babe Ruth World Series as a Southeast Region champion since a 13-year-old team competed in the 2000 World Series in Jamestown, N.Y.
The Hornets are next in action at 10 a.m. on Monday against Pittsfield.
Braithwaite wins in pro baseball debut
Millbrook graduate Trey Braithwaite made his professional debut on Thursday with the Cincinnati Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate and came on to pitch the seventh inning and earn the win.
With the score tied 5-5, Braithwaite did not surrender a run or walk and allowed one hit while striking out two batters against the ACL Brewers Gold team. The Reds went on to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Braithwaite was selected by Cincinnati in the 16th round of this year's Major League Baseball draft out of West Virginia University. Braithwaite had previously pitched for the U.S. Naval Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.