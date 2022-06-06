James Wood senior shortstop Bodie Pullen was named the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year to highlight baseball selections released Monday.
Through the first 19 games for James Wood, which is now 20-5, Pullen batted .403 (25 for 62) and had 13 RBIs, 25 runs, 30 stolen bases, and a .538 on-base percentage. Pullen shares the award with outfielder Cayden Suchy of Dominion. Pullen and the Region 4C champion Colonels will host Salem (14-6) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Millbrook’s Brian Burke is the Coach of the Year. He will guide the 21-3 Pioneers into a Class 4 state quarterfinal on the road against Jefferson Forest (20-4) at Thacker Field at Forest Middle School in Forest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Joining Pullen on the First Team are James Wood senior pitcher Nick Bell and senior outfielder Brody Bower; Millbrook junior catcher Carl Keenan, junior third baseman Nate Brookshire and senior pitcher Jerrod Jenkins; and Sherando senior first baseman David English.
Second Team selections are Colonels senior outfielder Jacob Roy and Handley sophomore second baseman Kaplan Ambrose.
Softball: Clarke’s Edwards named Region 2B PoY
Clarke County junior shortstop Madison Edwards was named Region 2B Player of the Year in selections announced Monday.
Through the Eagles’ first 18 games, Edwards hit .583 (35 for 60) with 34 runs, 13 stolen bases, and a .653 OBP.
Edwards’ teammates Anna Hornbaker (sophomore third baseman), Kacie Turner (senior outfielder) and Abby Peace (senior pitcher) also made the First Team.
Four Colonels picked for All-Region 4C team
James Wood had an area-best four players selected to the All-Region 4C team released Monday.
First Team selections are Colonels senior pitcher Laken Whipkey, junior second baseman Izzy McKee and junior Sydney Orndorff (at-large) and Millbrook sophomore Alexis McFarland (designated player/flex).
Second Team selections are James Wood sophomore outfielder Cadence Rieg, Millbrook junior pitcher Emily Jeffries, and Sherando sophomore outfielder Abby Vadnais and senior Isabel Hall (at-large).
Tuscarora junior pitcher Lindsey Mullin was named Player of the Year and the Huskies’ Bridget Kemp was named Coach of the Year.
Boys’ Soccer: Clarke’s Neiman named Region 2B PoY
Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman was named Region 2B Player of the Year in selections announced Monday.
Through the first 13 games for the Eagles, who are now 21-0, Neiman had 22 goals and six assists. Clarke County will host Bruton (9-10-1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Neiman was joined on the first team by Eagle teammates Chris LeBlanc (junior forward), Menes Ayjeman (senior midfielder), Charlie Frame (junior midfielder), Joseph Ziercher (sophomore defender), Jesus Ramirez (senior defender) and junior Leo Morris (at-large). Clarke’s Second Team selections are junior forward Oakley Staples, sophomore midfielder Cal Beckett and junior defender Ben Fulmer.
Millbrook, Handley put 5 each on Region 4C team
Millbrook and Handley each had five selections and James Wood had three on the All-Region 4C team that was released Monday.
First Team selections are Millbrook senior goalkeeper Nick Catlett, freshman forward Will Demus, sophomore forward Garrett Johnson and senior midfielder Aaron Shipp; James Wood senior midfielder Ryan King and senior defender Micah Frigaard; and Handley sophomore midfielder and freshman defender Jackson Justice.
Second Team selections are Millbrook senior defender Patrick Sigler; Handley junior forward Jonathan Romero and sophomore defender James Fowler; James Wood senior forward Jonathan Resendiz; and Sherando senior defender Cody Crittenden.
Tuscarora forward Ethan Frazier was named the Player of the Year and the Huskies’ David Lazorchak is the Coach of the Year.
Millbrook (16-4) will travel to Western Albemarle (15-2-2) for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday for the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Girls’ soccer: Clarke puts 10 on Region 2B team
Clarke County had seven players selected for the First Team and three for the Second Team in All-Region 2B picks released Monday.
Seniors Rebecca Camacho-Bruno (forward), Hannah Wagner (defense) and Emma Rogers (goalie) along with sophomores Summer Toone (forward), Campbell Neiman (midfield), Lily Suling (defense), and Kelsey Elrod (at-large) were chosen for the First Team.
Senior Abby Rogers (midfield), junior Ella O’Donnell (midfield) and sophomore Olivia Morise (forward) earned Second Team spots.
Luray senior forward Emilee Weakley was named Player of the Year.
Defending state champion Clarke County (20-1) will travel to Poquoson Middle School to take on Poquoson at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
