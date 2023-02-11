STERLING — The James Wood boys and the Sherando girls each took second place at the Region 4C swim meet on Saturday at the Claude Moore Recreation & Community Center on Saturday.
The Colonel boys scored 283 points to finish 13 behind Lightridge (296) out of 15 scoring teams. Sherando was seventh with 132, Millbrook was eighth with 117 and Handley was last with 6.
Kettle Run scored 343 points to beat the Sherando girls (316) by 27. Millbrook was eighth (106), Handley was ninth (104) and James Wood was 10th (103).
The Sherando girls set school records in winning two relays. The 200 medley relay team of Madelynn Twigg, Taylor Smith, Chelsey Jones, Madison Reed won by 7.22 seconds and set a region record in 1:48.67, and the 200 free relay team of Twigg, Lexee Schellhammer, Reed and Smith won by 0.81 in 1:39.86.
Two girls won two individual events each. James Wood senior Lauren Masters won both the 50-yard freestyle (24.33, region record) and 100 free (52.59) by half a second. Handley junior Grace Morgan captured the 200 free by 2.49 seconds in 1:55.83 and the 500 free by 7.55 seconds in 5:15.19.
The only local swimmers to win on the boys’ side were from James Wood. Joe Warnagiris won the 100 backstroke by 0.01 in 51.52 and swam on two winning relays. He teamed with Paul Warnagiris, Andrew Thompson and Alex Hua to take the 200 medley relay by 1.69 in 1:38.91 and combined with Trent Rakowski, Thompson and Paul Warnagiris to capture the 400 free relay by 1.29 in a region record 3:17.18.
The top five finishers in each individual event and top four finishers in each relay event, as well as those with qualifying times, advanced to the Class 4 state meet next Saturday at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Other local state qualifiers:
James Wood boys: Thompson, second in 200 free, 1:49.80, second in 100 fly, 54.21; J. Warnagiris, second in 500 free, 4:47.54; Paul Warnagiris, second in 100 breast, 1:00.95, third in 200 IM, 1:56.55; Rakowski, third in 50 free, 23.04, fifth in 100 free, 50.26; 200 free relay (Reagan Kite, Hua, Rakowski, Ethan Britton), fourth in 1:32.62.
Sherando boys: Toby Winston, third in 100 free, 48.41; Evan Mercer, third in 100 breast, 1:03.31.
Millbrook boys: Zack Carter, fourth in 200 free, 1:51.45, fourth in 100 fly, 55.23.
Sherando girls: Smith, second in 100 fly, 56.77, second in 100 breast, 1:05.39; Jones, second in 500 free, 5:22.74, fourth in 100 back, 1:01.61; 400 free relay (Gracie Defibaugh, Ellie Luong, Jones, Schellhammer), second in 3:51.27; Twigg, third in 100 back, 1:00.38, sixth in 100 free, 54.69; Schellhammer, fifth in 50 free, 25.36, fifth in 100 back, 1:01.82; Reed, fifth in 100 breast, 1:11.40.
Millbrook girls: Kiera Webster, second in 200 free, 1:58.32, seventh in 100 free, 55.11; 200 free relay (Pillo, Ansley Pendleton, Carolina Arias, Webster), fourth in 1:45.92; Riley Pillo, fifth in 100 fly, 1:00.65.
College baseball: SU opens with sweep
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened it season with a 13-2 and 3-1 doubleheader sweep against Widener on Saturday.
SU broke open the opener with a five-run fourth inning. Leading 2-1, the Hornets batted around in the frame. Four different SU players had an RBI each in the frame.
SU tacked one three runs in each of their final two at-bats. Kooper Anderson swiped home on a double-steal with Frankie Ritter and Gavin Horning belted a run-scoring triple in the fifth. Haden Madagan’s two-run homer highlighted the sixth.
Anderson’s three hits led SU’s 13-hit attack. Ryan Clawson, Horning and Madagan had two hits apiece.
Jacob Faivre (1-0) pitched the first four innings to get the win. Faivre struck out eight and walked one, while allowing three hits and an unearned run. Jacob Bell earned the save with three innings of relief, allowing two hits, a run and a walk, while striking out five.
In the nightcap, Reilly Owen (1-0) did not allow a hit through five innings, while striking out five and walking one. Tristan Everett got the save, allowing one hit (a homer in the top of the seventh by Justin Costanzo).
Anderson had a solo homer and Colby Martin had an RBI double in the third inning for the Hornets. Pearce Bucher added an RBI single in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 38 games.
Wrestling: Hornets place fifth in ODAC
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University placed fifth among the five teams competing in the ODAC Tournament on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Washington & Lee won with 135.5 points, while Averett was second at 122. The Hornets totaled 60 points.
Sean Rhinebolt’s fourth-place finish led SU. Rhinebolt went 2-2 with two pins. He fell 9-2 to Averett’s Daniel Porter in the third-place matchup.
Christian Johnson-Hunte (149), Cameron Hatchett (157), Jalen Cornelius (165), Dylan Weaver (174) and Connor Bartlett (285) each placed fifth for SU, while Hunter Thompson (184) and Dylan Wiegert (197) were sixth.
Men’s basketball: Virginia Wesleyan 77, SU 60
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Wesleyan pulled away in the second half to knock off Shenandoah University in ODAC play of Saturday.
The Marlins (15-7, 7-7) led SU 35-31 at the half. The Hornets (6-17, 3-11) scored to open the second half to pull within two points, but Virginia Wesleyan went on an 11-3 run to take control. SU never got closer than seven points from there. The Marlins led by as many as 24 points (69-45 with 5:31 to go).
Richard Rogers had 12 points off the bench to lead SU, while Davion Roberts added 10. Amarion Wilson led five Marlins in double figures with 22 points.
Shenandoah shot 22 of 57 (39 percent) from the field while Virginia Wesleyan was 30 of 60 (50 percent).
