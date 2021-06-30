ROANOKE — James Wood graduate and freshman William Crowder is one of eight Shenandoah University outdoor track & field athletes to earn VaSID All-State honors.
Crowder was selected to the first team as a member of Shenandoah’s 4x100 team and selected to the second team individually. The 4x100 team of Crowder, Miles Moore (first team individually), Andre Jackson and Langston McCatty won the ODAC championship and had the fastest time in the state (41.80 seconds) as recorded by TFFRS.
Crowder had top times of 10.76 in the 100 and 23.19 in the 200. Moore had top times of 10.65 in the 100 and 22.27 in the 200. Both men, who also play football at SU, were previously named All-Region in the 100 meters with Moore winning the ODAC title in that event.
Thrower John Kindig is a first team honoree. Kindig won a pair of ODAC throwing titles, winning the shot put and the hammer while earning All-Region accolades in the hammer.
Kaitlin Measell and Jason White both earned second team selections in the jumps.
White was a third team All-ODAC selection in the triple jump and swept both the long and triple jumps at three different events during the regular season.
Measell won the ODAC title in the long jump after earning VaSID Rookie of the Year honors following the indoor season.
Emily Miller, a second team selection, won the ODAC championship in the steeplechase and was fourth in the 10,000 meters.
Post 21 baseball falls to Berkeley
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley Post 14 scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an 8-3 lead and went on to defeat the Winchester Post 21 Renegades 14-7 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday night.
Winchester (0-2) cut its deficit to 9-7 with four runs in the top of the sixth, but Berkeley added one run in the sixth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth. Martinsburg had 11 hits and Winchester had 10.
Post 21 was led by Jackson Taylor (2 for 4 with a run, double and five RBIs), Danny Lyman (3 for 5 with two runs), Drew Franchock (1 for 3, two runs) and Matthew Sipe and Terrell Roberts, who each had an RBI.
