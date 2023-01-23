James Wood graduate and Wilkes University sophomore wrestler Christopher Nuss placed third at 174 pounds to earn Third Team All-Conference honors at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship (NCAA Division III) on Saturday at York College in Pennsylvania.
Seeded sixth, Nuss began his tournament with a fall in the Round of 16 over Gavin Hollingsworth of Alvernia at the 3:22 mark. Hollingsworth led 2-1 after the first period. Nuss started down in the second but hit a reversal a pin. In the quarterfinals, No. 3 Kade Kravits of King's earned a 3-1 sudden victory decision 21 seconds into the overtime period with a takedown.
Nuss then won four consecutive consolation matches. He pinned Tim Eddinger of Messiah in 22 seconds and John Sumner of Messiah in 2:08. He then defeated No. 5 Jared Townsend of York in the consolation semifinals by a 13-5 major decision. Nuss had a no contest in the third-match over No. 2 Joel Martsinovsky of Stevens.
Nuss (14-8 record for the season) helped Wilkes placed fourth out of eight teams with 97 points.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 67, Skyline 39
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando broke open a four-point game by outscoring Skylne 24-5 in the second quarter, and the Warriors went on to win on Monday night.
The Warriors (15-2) led 20-16 after one quarter, 44-21 at halftime and 56-30 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 24 points (seven 3-pointers); Jaiden Polston 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Grace Burke 13 points, 5 rebounds; Paige McKee 7 rebounds; Asia Williams 4 steals, 3 assists.
Boys' basketball: Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County jumped out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and went on to beat East Rockingham in a Bull Run District game on Monday.
Clarke (10-7, 8-3) led 31-15 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter against East Rockingham (10-5, 8-2).
Clarke County leaders: Will Booker 19 points, 2 assists; Ty Sansom 11 points, 2 assists; Tanner Sipe 10 points; Louie Marino 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 8 points, 5 steals.
Field hockey: Four SU players named All-State
Mairead McKibbin, Kelsey Jones and Elise Velasquez were named to the First Team and Cassidy Morrison was selected to the Second Team in Virginia Sports Information Directors Association All-State honors announced on Friday.
McKibbin led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in goals with 27 and points with 63 and was the ODAC Player of the Year.
Jones, a graduate student, became the first Hornet in any sport to become a five-time All-ODAC honoree in one sport. She ranked second in the conference in goals and points with 18 and 46, respectively.
McKibbin and Jones were each named NFHCA All-Americans.
Velasquez, a junior, won ODAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. She helped the Hornets hold opponents to 23 goals in 20 games.
Morrison had 15 goals, including four game-winners, and seven assists.
