LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — James Wood graduate and Rider University freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week in selections announced Monday.
On Saturday in a 61-35 MAAC win over Monmouth, Firebaugh recorded career highs in points (26), rebounds (nine) and 3-pointers (she made 6 of her 8 attempts). She connected on 7 of 10 field goal attempts overall and made 6 of 6 free throws.
On Sunday, Firebaugh added six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in another win over Monmouth, this one 45-31. For the year, Firebaugh is averaging a team-best 10.3 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds per game for the Broncos (5-14, 4-10 MAAC).
This is the second Rookie of the Week honor for Firebaugh.
“Mick had a great weekend, helping us to two hard-fought road wins,” said Rider head coach Lynn Milligan in a news release. “She continues to establish herself as a go-to scorer for us.”
Rider is back in action with a two-game MAAC set at Marist on Sunday and Monday.
SU’s Sondrol named ODAC Player of the Week
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior forward Sarah Sondrol has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball in selections announced Monday.
Sondrol, from Waynesboro, averaged 21.5 points per game in contests against St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Bridgewater College.
In Tuesday’s non-league game versus SMCM, Sondrol had what was then a career-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds in an 81-59 victory. On Friday, Sondrol recorded 24 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes of action against Bridgewater.
For the season, Sondrol is averaging a team-best 16.7 points per game. This is her first career league honor.
Shenandoah (1-2, 0-1 ODAC) is back in action Wednesday at Lynchburg in an ODAC game.
