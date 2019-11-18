James Wood senior Jackson Sitton signed to swim with NCAA Division III University of Lynchburg in a ceremony at James Wood last week.
The Winchester Star's 2018-19 Boys' Swimmer of the Year, Sitton placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle and 14th in the 500 free at last year's Class 4 state meet. He was also the Class 4 Northwestern District champion in the 500 free and posted the area's fastest times in the 200 free and 500 free.
Sitton will join a Lynchburg program that placed fourth out of 10 teams at the ODAC Relays last month. Lynchburg is fielding a swimming program for the first time this year.
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles' Wallace earns regional honor
Clarke County's Elizabeth Wallace received a first team selection on the All-Region 2B squad, which was announced on Monday.
Wallace, a senior middle hitter, is among the area leaders in kills (147), blocks (139) and aces (48) during the regular season. She was the lone Eagles player to be honored.
East Rockingham’s Saige Fox received Player of the Year accolades.
