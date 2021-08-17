WARRENTON — The James Wood golf team recorded a four-player score of 169 to finish seven strokes behind Kettle Run (162) in a tri competition on Tuesday on the front nine of the Fauquier Springs Country Club. Fauquier placed third with a 187.
Kettle Run’s Ben Gray shot a 1-over 38 to beat six other golfers by three strokes.
James Wood scorers: Caden Ganczak 41, Luke Davis 41, Drake Reese 41, Sean Cody 46, Brayden Rockwell 46.
Golf: Handley 175, Liberty 219
WINCHESTER — Brothers Jack Thome, a senior, and Sam Thome, a sophomore, each shot 43s to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District dual match win over Liberty on Tuesday at the Winchester Country Club.
The Judges had the top six scores in the competition.
Other Handley scorers: Austin Smith 44, Jag Fitzsimmons 45.
Causby just misses cut at Senior Amateur
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Winchester’s Scott Causby missed the cut by just a shot as the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur ended two rounds of qualifying stroke play on Tuesday at the Birdwood Golf Course.
Causby fired an even-par round of 71 on Monday, but shot a 77 on Tuesday and missed the cutoff of 32 players who qualified for match play which starts today. Winchester’s Scott Arthur had rounds of 83 and 78 and also missed the cut.
Martinsville’s Keith Decker, who has won three Senior Amateurs among his record 31 VSGA titles, earned medalist honors with an 8-under total of 134, two strokes better than Tazwell’s Buck Brittain, the defending champion. Fredericksburg’s John Hurst was third at 4-under par.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.