James Wood sophomore Caden Ganczak will compete in the Junior Tour powered by Under Armour Winter National Championship after winning the 15-18 age division of the Northern Virginia Under Armour Tour.
The national tournament will take place from Feb. 19-20 at the Lexington Oaks Course and Lake Jovita North Course in Tampa, Fla.
Ganczak won the Northern Virginia Tour by scoring the most points at six tournaments that were held in the region from Sept. 12 until Nov. 7. Players were awarded points based on their tournament performances. Ganczak clinched the championship after the fifth event.
Men’s basketball: Catholic 75, SU 62
WASHINGTON — Shenandoah dropped to 0-3 with a non-conference loss to Catholic University on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals (5-0) scored the initial 10 points of the game and never trailed.
Catholic led by as many as 17 points before SU went on a 17-5 run to cut its deficit to 30-27 with 2:55 remaining in the first half. Trevor Kelly capped that run with a 3-pointer off of a Davion Roberts defensive rebound and assist.
Catholic then closed the half with an 8-2 run to lead 38-29 at the break.
The Cardinals scored the initial bucket of the second half and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest.
Noah Adams paced SU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Binwi Bihai had six rebounds and eight rebounds.
The Hornets shot 31.7 percent (19 of 60) from the field to 38 percent (27 of 71) for Catholic.
Women’s basketball: Rand.-Macon 62, SU 52
WINCHESTER — Randolph-Macon used a strong second quarter to key an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Shenandoah (2-1, 0-1 ODAC) led 11-7 after one quarter but it was outscored 19-8 in the second quarter by the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0). R-MC never trailed after taking that 26-19 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets led 43-36 after three quarters.
After shooting 36 percent (5 of 14) in the opening period, SU was held to just 20 percent (3 of 15) shooting in the second quarter as Macon scored the first nine points.
SU shot 36 percent (22 of 62) for the game, had 33 rebounds and turned the ball over only 10 times. Macon shot 48 percent (23 of 48), pulled down 42 rebounds and turned the ball over 17 times.
Olivia Weinel led SU with 14 points and eight rebounds while Sierra St. Cyr added 12 points, four steals and three assists.
