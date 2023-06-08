James Wood senior Colin McGuire was named the Region 4C Baseball Player of the Year in selections released on Thursday.
The Colonels’ Adrian Pullen was named the Coach of the Year. The duo has helped James Wood to a 19-4 record and a spot in Friday’s Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover. The rematch of last year’s state championship game starts at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.
McGuire was selected to the First Team as a pitcher. Joining him are teammates Nick Bell (senior pitcher) and juniors John Copenhaver (catcher) and Kemper Omps (outfield).
The Millbrook trio of senior shortstop Carl Keenan, senior third baseman Nate Brookshire and junior outfielder Micah George were also selected to the First Team.
Second Team selections are James Wood senior first baseman Jared Neal; Millbrook senior second baseman Ryan Liero, senior pitcher Cam Comins and junior Chase Ford, an at-large pick who plays in the outfield; and Sherando junior outfielder Trey Williams and senior Cole Orr. A pitcher and second baseman, Cole is also an at-large selection.
Girls’ soccer: Newcome earns second region PoY award
James Wood junior midfielder McKenna Newcome was named the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year with Tuscarora forward Lauren Mattingley as part of the All-Region teams released Thursday.
Newcome was the sole Region 4C PoY last year.
James Wood’s Donavan Russell was named the Co-Coach of the Year along with Tuscarora’s Dave Gryder, who led the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Colonels in the Region 4C title game. Russell guided James Wood to Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles and the first state tournament berth in Winchester-Frederick County girls’ soccer history. The Colonels lost 1-0 to Western Albemarle in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Joining Newcome on the First Team are James Wood teammates Jolie Jenkins (junior forward), sophomore defender Sloane Ferrebee and sophomore Maddie Shirley (at-large; selected as a forward for the district team); and Handley sophomore forward Emeryce Worrell, senior defender Lauren Mason and junior Madison Hobson (at-large; selected as a midfielder for the district team).
Second Team selections are James Wood senior midfielder Brooke Geary and freshman defender Avery Wright; Sherando junior forward Ella Sampsell; and Millbrook sophomore forward Kaitlyn Arthur, sophomore midfielder Molly Ludwig and senior defender Carolina Arias.
Boys’ soccer: Handley places four on region First Team
Handley had six selections, including four on the First Team, as part of the All-Region 4C selections that were released on Thursday.
Senior forward Jonathan Romero, junior midfielder Dash Fitzsimmons, sophomore defender Jack Justice and junior Jag Fitzsimmons (at-large, made the district team as a midfielder) were selected to the First Team and junior forward Ramon Diaz-Guzman and junior defender James Fowler were picked for the Second Team.
Other Second Team selections are Millbrook sophomore midfielder Will Demus, junior defender C.J. Zeller-Bender and senior defender Tyler Mallen, and Sherando junior Owen Wade. An at-large selection, Wade made the district team as a forward.
Tuscarora senior forward Ethan Frazier was named the Player of the Year and Chris Mazzatenta, who led Loudoun County to the Region 4C title, was picked as the Coach of the Year.
