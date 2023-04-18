James Wood senior baseball pitcher and infielder Colin McGuire signed with NCAA Division III Lynchburg University in a ceremony at the high school on Monday.
Through 11 games, McGuire has pitched 16 innings and has a 0.88 ERA, 4-0 record, 24 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP. Offensively, McGuire is batting .414 (12 for 29) with nine RBIs, 10 runs, and a .500 on-base percentage.
As a junior, McGuire finished with a 6-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. At the plate, he drove in 21 runs. He was selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District Second Team.
McGuire will join a Lynchburg program that is currently in first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a 14-2 record. The Hornets are 26-4 overall and ranked seventh nationally. Last year, Lynchburg won the ODAC regular-season title (16-4) and was selected for the NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 36-12 record.
McGuire will major in biomedical sciences.
Baseball: James Wood 5, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Colin McGuire tossed a one-hitter as James Wood remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a 5-0 triumph against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
McGuire (5-0) allowed only a fourth-inning single, while walking one and striking out nine. He also contributed an RBI single in a three-run first inning for the Colonels (11-2, 7-0).
James Wood leaders: Kemper Omps 2-3, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases; Jared Neal 2-4, run, RBI; McGuire 2-3, run, RBI.
Millbrook 19, Fauquier 1 (5)
WARRENTON — Millbrook erupted for 18 hits and scored multiple runs in each of its five at-bats in a Class 4 Northwestern District romp against Fauquier.
The Pioneers (11-2, 6-1) scored three in the first inning, seven in the second, two in the third and fourth and five more in the fifth.
Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan (W, 4-1), 4 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts, 2-4 (double), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Micah George 2-2 (2 doubles, 2 walks), 4 runs, RBI; Nate Brookshire 3-4 (2 doubles), 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; Chase Ford 2-5, 2 runs 5 RBIs; Ryan Liero 3-4, RBI; Colin Stephanites 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; 3 stolen bases.
Liberty 7, Sherando 4
STEPHENS CITY — Trailing 1-0, Liberty scored four runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed again in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Sherando on Tuesday.
The Warriors (6-7, 3-4) were hurt by issuing 13 walks in the contest.
Sherando leaders: Neil Holborn 2-3 (triple), run, RBI; Tyler Strosnider (1-2 (double), 2 runs.
Handley 11, Rock Ridge 9
WINCHESTER — Landen Lewis had a go-ahead two-run double and Handley scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a 9-7 deficit and defeat Rock Ridge in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges (4-11) were tied 2-2 after one inning and trailed 6-5 after two innings, 8-5 after three innings and 8-7 after five innings. Lewis went 2 for 3 with three RBIs overall, with his double in the sixth inning making the score 10-9.
Other Handley leaders: Staige Dolan (WP) 4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 2 walks, 1 strikeout on mound and 1-3, run, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, walk; Charlie Allen (save) 1 perfect inning and 1-3, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Griffin Hott 1-3, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Dylon Moxley 1-2, double, RBI, walk; Lucas Mammano 1-3, run.
Luray 12, Clarke County 4
LURAY — Luray scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 12-4 lead and went on to defeat Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 5-7 (3-5 district).
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 3-4, triple; Camden McCarty 1-3, run, RBI; Wilson Taylor 1-3, run, walk; Caden Fowler 1-3, RBI; K. McKenzie 1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Softball: James Wood 7, Kettle Run 5
NOKESVILLE — Trailing 4-2, James Wood scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning on four hits and two errors and went on to defeat Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 12-1 (6-1 district).
James Wood leaders: Cadence Rieg complete game, 2 earned runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts in circle, 1-4, RBI at plate; Izzy McKee 3-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Skyla Compton 2 runs, walk; Kayleigh Harden 1-3, double, RBI; Sydney Orndorff 1-4, triple, RBI; Sadie Kittoe 1-4, RBI.
Sherando 17, Liberty 1 (5)
STEPHENS CITY — Kendra Chunta had a grand slam as part of a seven-run first inning and Sherando went on to defeat Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Chunta went 2 for 3 for the Warriors are 9-4 (7-0 district).
Sherando leaders: Lily Wray complete game, 1 earned run, 6 hits, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts in circle and 2-4, RBI; Santanna Puller 1-2, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 3-3, double, 3 runs, walk; Madison Harris 3-4, 4 runs; Anna Borst 2-3; Abby Vadnais 1-3, 2 runs, walk; Madalyn Cox 1-2, RBI, walk.
Rock Ridge 21, Handley 5 (5)
WINCHESTER — Rock Ridge led 19-0 halfway through the fourth inning and finished with a five-inning non-district win over Handley on Tuesday.
The Judges are 1-13.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 2-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Alaina Daugherty 1-2, RBI; Mason Rinker 1-3, RBI; Lily Shearer 1-3, double, run; Hailey Davis 1-3, run; Khadijah Long run, walk, RBI.
Fauquier 7, Millbrook 6
WARRENTON — Trailing 6-1, Fauquier scored five runs in the sixth inning to tie the game before scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
In the seventh, an error, a walk and a groundout put runners on second and third, then another error resulted in the winning run against the Pioneers (3-11, 2-6 district).
Millbrook leaders: Allie Simmons 3-4, double; Rowan McCullough 2-3, two triples, 2 runs, RBI; Alexis McFarland 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Emily Jeffries 2-4, double, 2 RBIs at plate, 6.1 innings, 3 earned runs, 10 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts in circle.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 2, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained undefeated in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 10-1 (7-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Jasmine Hackman, McKenna Newcome (penalty kick) 1 goal each; Maddie Shirley 1 assist; Jes Taylor 7 saves.
Clarke County 6, Luray 0
LURAY — Madison Toone had a hat trick to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Luray on Tuesday.
The Eagles (9-0, 7-0 district) also had one goal each from Sidney Shinabery, Kelsey Elrod and Leah Mitchell.
Sherando 1, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Sophia Straightiff scored for Sherando as the Warriors tied Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 3-5-1 (3-3-1 district).
Fauquier 1, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook outscot Fauquier 12-8 but lost in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Skylar Decker had seven saves for the Pioneers (5-7, 3-5 district).
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 8, Luray 0
BERRYVILLE — Burns Beckett had two goals and two assists to lead unbeaten Clarke County to a Bull Run District rout of Luray on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 9-0 overall, 7-0 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Cal Beckett 2 goals; Jackson Ellis 1 goal, 2 assists; Oakley Staples, Ian Waldner and Charlie Frame 1 goal each; Brody Murphy 1 assist.
Millbrook 1, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Logan Arthur converted on a pass from Will Demus for the lone goal as Millbrook won a Class 4 Northwestern District clash against Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improved to 4-6-1 overall, 2-4-1 district.
Sherando 2, Liberty 1
STEPHENS CITY — Joseph Burton and Brody Purtnell each had a goal an an assist as Sherando topped Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Tuesday.
Connor Saunders stopped five shots for the Warriors (3-6-1, 3-3-1).
Boys' tennis: Sherando 9, Strasburg 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 7-4 overall with a non-district win over Strasburg on Tuesday.
Winners: Singles: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-5; No. 2 Greyson Foltz 8-5; No. 3 Emmett Gannon 8-0; No. 4 Sam Brooks 8-2; No. 5 Connor Dudley 8-1; No. 6 Justin Jensen 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Reese/Foltz 8-2; No. 2 Nathan Hall/Kieren Lindberg 8-6; No. 3 Jensen/Glyn Lystrup 8-3.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook dropped just three total games in nine matches as the Pioneers whipped Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Millbrook winners: Singles: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Kiley Carter 8-0; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-1; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-0; No. 6 Sarah Dalton 8-2. Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-0; No. 2 Carter-Cotterell 8-0; No. 3 Lewis-Dalton 8-0.
Track: Millbrook boys, girls 3rd in tri
NOKESVILLE — The Millbrook boys and girls each took third place in a Class 4 Northwestern District tri meet on Monday at Kettle Run High School.
The Kettle Run girls scored 80 points and were followed by Liberty (41) and Millbrook 20. In the boys' meet, Liberty had 76 points, Kettle Run had 50 and Millbrook had 15.
Millbrook winners: Girls: Savannah Florek, 200, 28.50; Caydence Bayne, 400, 1:05.07; Caroline McCurry, 1,600, 6:34.20; Keri Hecker, triple jump, 29-11.5. Boys: John Roberts, 110 hurdles, 19.43.
Women’s basketball: SU’s Greene receives All-State accolade
NORFOLK — Shenandoah University women’s basketball player Terese Greene was named to the VaSID College Division All-State Second Team on Tuesday.
Greene averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.25 steals per game for the Hornets. The sophomore also was named All-ODAC First Team and ODAC All-Tournament.
Other major award winners were: Christopher Newport’s Anaya Simmons (Player of the Year), Washington & Lee’s Mary Schleusner (Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year) and Christopher Newport’s Bill Broderick (Coach of the Year).
Men's tennis: SU 8, Bridgewater 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University continued its most successful season in program history Tuesday with an ODAC victory over Bridgewater.
The Hornets (11-4, 6-2 ODAC), which had not won more than nine matches in a season in the university era (1991-present) won three doubles matches and five singles matches against Bridgewater (2-14, 1-8).
Singles winners were No. 1 Jovan Cirkovic (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 Artem Babaiev (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Dominick Suwak (6-2, 6-1), No. 4 Keith Orr (6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 Jonathan Clippinger 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (11-9). In doubles, Cirkovic/Babaiev won 8-2 at No. 1, Suwak/Orr won 8-1 at No. 2 and Clippinger/Brenton Baugh won 8-5 at No. 3.
Women’s tennis: SU 6, Bridgewater 3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University clinched its second straight season of double-digit wins with an ODAC victory over Bridgewater on Tuesday.
The Hornets (10-8, 7-3 ODAC) expanded on their 2-1 lead after doubles by winning four of the six singles matches against the Eagles (5-11, 3-7). SU won the last three completed singles matches.
For the Hornets, Jahveesha Combs and Lily Kimble won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and Kelly Hudak and Allison Cherwien won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles. Singles winners were No. 1 Combs (6-2, 6-0), No. 2 Hudak (6-1, 6-2), No. 5 Jada Lewis (6-3, 6-1) and No. 6 Erin Talko (6-2, 6-0).
SU’s regular season is finished. The ODAC Tournament will start next week.
Men’s golf: SU teams finish event
WILLIAMSBURG — Shenandoah University’s ‘A’ team took seventh and the ‘B’ team was 10th among 13 teams at the Glen Heath Memorial Tournament, which concluded Tuesday.
Both SU teams shot 324 in the final round of the 36-hole event. The ‘A’ squad totaled 629, while the ‘B’ Team finished at 646. Christopher Newport (577) won by 35 strokes.
Conner Christie (76-77) and Ben Gray (73-80) each tied for 12th with 153 totals to lead SU participants. Christopher Newport’s Robb Kinder (67-70—137) won by five shots.
Running: Robinson wins national title
DEARBORN, Mich. — Virginia Commonwealth University Running Club sophomore and Sherando graduate Molly Robinson captured the women’s title at the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association (NIRCA) Half Marathon National Championship on Saturday.
Robinson recorded a personal-best time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 10 seconds to earn All-American honors and defeat runner-up Ella Bowen of Kent State by five minutes and five seconds. Robinson was 12th overall among male and female runners.
Clubs represented were from VCU, West Virginia, Kent State, Ball State, Connecticut, Cornell, Kentucky and Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.