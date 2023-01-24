WINCHESTER — James Wood senior Brynna Nesselrodt surpassed 1,000 career points with a deep 3-pointer in the second quarter of Tuesday's 65-24 girls' basketball win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
Nesselrodt needed 13 points to reach 1,000, and she scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the first half for James Wood (12-7, 6-3 district).
Nesselrodt — who added seven steals and five rebounds on Tuesday — is the fourth player in program history to reach the milestone. She had 259 points her freshman year, did not play as a sophomore due to injury, scored 359 points as a junior, and has 390 this year for a total of 1,008 points.
Other James Wood leaders: Josie Russell 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Maddie Shirley 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Jolie Jenkins 12 points, 5 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 7 points, 3 steals, 3 blocks.
Millbrook 50, Kettle Run 44
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook trailed 20-19 at the half and led only 30-29 after three quarters, but the Pioneers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (16-3, 9-0) made 24 of 40 foul shots while Kettle Run made 13 of 19.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 24 points; Jaliah Jackson 10 points; Michaela Owens 7 points.
Boys' basketball: Handley 66, Liberty 43
WINCHESTER — Emerson Fusco had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Judges are 10-9, 7-2 district.
Other Handley leaders: Kyren Oglesby 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Isaiah Lavette 10 points, 7 rebounds; Breylon Miller 7 points, 6 rebounds; Amari Brown 6 points, 3 assists; Jaevon Brisco 6 points, 2 assists.
Wrestling: Sherando 50, Liberty 32
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando defeated Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual match on Tuesday.
Sherando winners: By fall: Elijah Miller (190), 2:58; Arya Rwat (113), 1:51; Anthony Lucchiani (126), 1:44; Zachary Hayes (138), 5:05; Brogan Teter (144), 4:32; Keagan Judd (150), 0:15. By major decision: Tyler Koerner (132), 13-1; Peter Richardson (157), 14-2; By disqualification: Jake Dann (165).
