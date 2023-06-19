James Wood junior midfielder McKenna Newcome was named to the Class 4 First Team to highlight Virginia High School League Class 4 All-State girls’ soccer selections that were released on Monday.
An at-large selection, Newcome led James Wood with 30 goals and 22 assists this season.
Teammate Sloane Ferrebee, a sophomore defender, was selected to the Second Team. Ferrebee had one goal and was part of a James Wood defense that posted nine shutouts and gave up an average of 1.14 goals per game.
Tuscarora senior midfielder Mia Serna is the Class 4 Player of the Year and Dave Gryder is the Coach of the Year after leading the Huskies to the state title. An Old Dominion University signee, Serna had 25 goals and six assists for Tuscarora, which went 20-2-1 and beat Western Albemarle 2-0 in the championship game.
Softball: Five local players named Class 4 All-State
Four players from James Wood and one from Sherando were named to the VHSL Class 4 All-State Second Team that was released on Monday.
The Colonels selections are pitcher Cadence Rieg (58 innings, 10-2, 3.50 ERA, 70 strikeouts in the circle; .536 batting average, three home runs, 28 RBIs, 37 runs, 14 stolen bases, .608 on-base percentage at the plate); senior catcher Sydney Orndorff (.477, six home runs, 40 RBIs, .506 OBP); senior second baseman Izzy McKee (.451, seven home runs, 35 RBIs, 31 runs, .520 OBP) and junior Jenna Shull, a designated player-flex selection. Shull hit .371 with three home runs and 23 RBIs and a .444 OBP and pitched 78.1 innings, recording an 11-1 record, two saves, a 3.57 ERA and 93 strikeouts.
Junior outfielder Abby Vadnais was selected for Sherando. Vadnais hit .390 and had 19 RBIs, 35 runs, 25 stolen bases and a .484 OBP.
Louisa County senior pitcher Emily Gillespie is the Player of the Year and Louisa’s Susan Sharpe is Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to a 9-1 win over Halifax County in the state championship game to complete a 24-1 season.
VBL: Royals pick up 6th win in 7 games
Joshua Hogue went 5 for 5 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs and four runs to lead Winchester to a 14-3 victory in eight innings on Sunday against Strasburg, the Royals’ sixth Valley Baseball League win in seven games.
Winchester (9-6) had 19 hits against Strasburg and led 2-1 after three innings, 8-1 after four, 10-1 after five, and 12-3 after six before finishing things off with two runs in the eighth inning.
The Royals also were led by Jancarlos Colon (4 for 6 with two RBIs), Danny Baez and Cade Hamilton (each 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, with Hamilton also hitting a double), Chandler Ballenger (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI), Jack Hay (2 for 6 with a double and two RBIs), David Stokely (a hit, a walk and two runs), Ethan Griffith (3.2 innings, one run which was earned, three hits, five walks, three strikeouts) and Trevor Sharp (1.1 innings, zero runs, two hits, one strikeout).
On Saturday, Winchester fell 7-4 in 10 innings to Covington. The Royals took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the top of the 10th inning, but Jackson Toberman’s grand slam ended the game in the bottom of the frame.
Winchester was led by Ballenger (2 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base), Colon (2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs), Keaton Grady (3 for 4 with two runs and a stolen base) and starting pitcher Bailey Matela (six innings, one run which was earned, two hits, six walks and two strikeouts). Matela left with a 2-1 lead but Covington tied the game in the eighth inning on Gregory Melo’s solo home run.
